Bought an MSI refurb prebuilt for its 3080. 3080 is 100% defective. What to do?

I've reseated the GPU multiple times.

I've tried it with a different high end Seasonic 850W PSU.

I made sure two separate 8-pin cables were used.

Threw in my old GPU (GTX 970) and it works perfectly even if I touch/wiggle the GPU and walk across the room.

Return the computer to Woot? My return window closes soon.

Contact MSI and ask for RMA? They give a 6-month warranty on refurbs.

Dispute with my Credit Card company? I have the Chase Sapphire which provides doubles warranty on manufacturer refurbs.

I'm really annoyed because I finally got a 3080 thanks to an MSI Aegis refurbished prebuilt that has an MSI Ventus 3080 in it. Purchased from Woot (an Amazon company). The issue is that the 3080 artifacts and crashes at the slightest vibration or touch -- especially its PCI-E connection. For example, if I have the computer standing on the floor and someone walks by, it'll crash. It seems to crash less when I have the computer laying on its side. I can lightly tap either of the PCI-E cables and the GPU artifacts and crashes.Should I?:The funny part is... I actually like the prebuilt and wish it would just work.