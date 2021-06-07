Bought an MSI refurb prebuilt for its 3080. 3080 is 100% defective. What to do?

I'm really annoyed because I finally got a 3080 thanks to an MSI Aegis refurbished prebuilt that has an MSI Ventus 3080 in it. Purchased from Woot (an Amazon company). The issue is that the 3080 artifacts and crashes at the slightest vibration or touch -- especially its PCI-E connection. For example, if I have the computer standing on the floor and someone walks by, it'll crash. It seems to crash less when I have the computer laying on its side. I can lightly tap either of the PCI-E cables and the GPU artifacts and crashes.
  • I've reseated the GPU multiple times.
  • I've tried it with a different high end Seasonic 850W PSU.
  • I made sure two separate 8-pin cables were used.
  • Threw in my old GPU (GTX 970) and it works perfectly even if I touch/wiggle the GPU and walk across the room.
Should I?:
  • Return the computer to Woot? My return window closes soon.
  • Contact MSI and ask for RMA? They give a 6-month warranty on refurbs.
  • Dispute with my Credit Card company? I have the Chase Sapphire which provides doubles warranty on manufacturer refurbs.
The funny part is... I actually like the prebuilt and wish it would just work.
 
If you RMA with MSI, it's gonna take a month if not two. If you're ok waiting that long, probably the best route. If not, return to Lord Bezos.
Going through CC will not be easier than either of the other options. You'll have to jump through hoops: possibly get a repair estimate from a repair facility, get stuff notarized, crap like that.

EDIT: Also, don't wiggle PCI cards with system powered on. I've fried motherboards like that.
 
If you RMA with MSI, it's gonna take a month if not two. If you're ok waiting that long, probably the best route. If not, return to Lord Bezos.
Going through CC will not be easier than either of the other options. You'll have to jump through hoops: possibly get a repair estimate from a repair facility, get stuff notarized, crap like that.

EDIT: Also, don't wiggle PCI cards with system powered on. I've fried motherboards like that.
I figured that would be the answer; did some reading and it seems others with defective MSI GPUs (1660s, 2080s, 3080s, etc.) end up getting another bad GPU afterward. I'm disappointed since I've always thought highly of MSI, and usually have good luck with refurbished electronics in general. But the Quality Control Gods are not watching over me with this one.
 
It's a roll of a dice. There are defective NIB items, too. I've purchased plenty of refurb items myself as well, and mostly had good luck. But, that BS about refurb items going through more stringent QC than new items is a steaming load of shit, as I've definitely had more issues with it than NIB stuff. I guess there's no free lunch out there after all.
 
