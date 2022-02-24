Bought a Refurb Samsung 870 QVO. Question about Used hours

So I bought a Geek Squad Refurb 2TB 870 QVO. I've heard reports of people buying these with higher usage.
I was told to install CrystalDiskInfo to see if the used numers are acceptible.
I am not familiar with SMART and what these numbers mean so at first install I ran CrystalDIskInfo but didn't have any info and neither did Samsung Magician. I then told Minitool partition to do a surface wipe. I had never done it before and it was taking longer than I thought. I actually thought surface wipe was the same thing as formating the drive. I stopped the wipe at 6% and ran CrystalDiskInfo again and now both DiskInfo and Magician give me this:
And Samsung Magician gave:
Does this mean the SSD is practically unused and no need to worry? Only has 90 day warranty btw. And is the drive legit? Anything alarming to you guys?
