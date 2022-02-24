Bought a Refurb Samsung 870 QVO. Question about Used hours

So I bought a Geek Squad Refurb 2TB 870 QVO. I've heard reports of people buying these with higher usage.

I was told to install CrystalDiskInfo to see if the used numers are acceptible.

I am not familiar with SMART and what these numbers mean so at first install I ran CrystalDIskInfo but didn't have any info and neither did Samsung Magician. I then told Minitool partition to do a surface wipe. I had never done it before and it was taking longer than I thought. I actually thought surface wipe was the same thing as formating the drive. I stopped the wipe at 6% and ran CrystalDiskInfo again and now both DiskInfo and Magician give me this:
870 QVO CDiskinforedact.png


And Samsung Magician gave:
870 QVO SamMagician.png


Does this mean the SSD is practically unused and no need to worry? Only has 90 day warranty btw. And is the drive legit? Anything alarming to you guys?
 
That’s very low usage no issues there. And no, a surface wipe and a format are two different things. A surface wipe will take considerably longer.

The drive is fine, enjoy it.
 
That’s very low usage no issues there. And no, a surface wipe and a format are two different things. A surface wipe will take considerably longer.

The drive is fine, enjoy it.
Cool thanks for the reassurance. I was worried when the Samsung Magician initially didn't show anything for device health. But doing that surface wiped resulted in it showign 80Gb. Good to know. And nothing in either screenshot is alarming yeah?
 
