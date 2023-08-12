Bought a 3090, loud as hell, unusually hot? Disappointed.

Grabbed a 3090 from one of my buddies. Kinda disappointed with my first big PC upgrade/purchase in over a decade. Temps seem a bit high... this pic is in the Baldurs Gate 3 menu:

PXL_20230812_140508022.jpg

According to some Google searching my temps might be high. I just installed Afterburner to get the fan speed higher and now it sounds like a rack of servers.
 
More info would benefit you. Make and model of card. 78c is not abnormally high and fans at 1700rpm as shown shouldn't be very loud. If your case has a spot for bottom intake fans, that could quiet and cool your card. But the fan curve is predetermined by the vbios and at those Temps the card only calls for 69% fan.
 
It's a Zotac card with a double slot 3 fan cooler.

Here is a pic after gaming for an hour with fan speed on max.

PXL_20230812_150106883.jpg
 
Looks ok, these GPUs are power hungry and I would not "measurebrate over the temps". My Zotac is about the same temp.
 
