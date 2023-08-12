Bought a 3090, loud as hell, unusually hot? Disappointed.

Tengis
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2003
- Messages
- 5,812
Grabbed a 3090 from one of my buddies. Kinda disappointed with my first big PC upgrade/purchase in over a decade. Temps seem a bit high... this pic is in the Baldurs Gate 3 menu:
According to some Google searching my temps might be high. I just installed Afterburner to get the fan speed higher and now it sounds like a rack of servers.
