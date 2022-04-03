Bought a 2080ti on Facebook marketplace and it started artifacting within a couple hours. see pics

D

Dark12

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 13, 2003
Messages
1,829
Hey folks.

Last week I bought an MSI 2080ti. The dude said he was running watercooling and it worked fine, then he put the stock cooler back on and sold it to me.

After hooking it up it ran fine in csgo for a couple hours then it shut down and stopped being detected by windows. I did every troubleshooting I could think of. Multiple mobos and PSU's. Then I took off the cooler and saw this...

After repasting with the entire actual die covered it boots, but it gives tons of artifacts on screen. The guy is accusing me of screwing something up and said the paste job is fine. I think it bricked the card.

He is offering to let me try an RMA with MSI which is within 3 year warranty.

I am interested to hear your thoughts on this because I am just speechless and pissed.
 

Attachments

  • 2080ti bogus.jpg
    2080ti bogus.jpg
    341.9 KB · Views: 0
M

Mchart

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
5,353
That paste job wouldn't cause the card to fail. It's sloppy/not great, but it's not the end of the world. Either it was failing anyways and he sold it, or it was damaged when the waterblock was removed and the stock cooler put back on. That and it likely didn't live a life of factory clocks/voltages.
 
Dan

Dan

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 23, 2012
Messages
7,936
I mean, Hes giving a valid and legit solution. no reason not to take it. Does it suck? yup. The fact that hes in communication and offering help speaks volumes though. Just RMA it.
 
S

Skarth

Gawd
Joined
Mar 2, 2006
Messages
541
If it's under warranty, RMA it.

Just be careful if he wants you to ship it back to him to RMA it, as he might decide to just keep it if the transaction doesn't/didn't have a refund option.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top