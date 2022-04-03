Bought a 2080ti on Facebook marketplace and it started artifacting within a couple hours. see pics

Hey folks.



Last week I bought an MSI 2080ti. The dude said he was running watercooling and it worked fine, then he put the stock cooler back on and sold it to me.



After hooking it up it ran fine in csgo for a couple hours then it shut down and stopped being detected by windows. I did every troubleshooting I could think of. Multiple mobos and PSU's. Then I took off the cooler and saw this...



After repasting with the entire actual die covered it boots, but it gives tons of artifacts on screen. The guy is accusing me of screwing something up and said the paste job is fine. I think it bricked the card.



He is offering to let me try an RMA with MSI which is within 3 year warranty.



I am interested to hear your thoughts on this because I am just speechless and pissed.