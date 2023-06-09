Bought 2TB Samsung 990 Pro, received a 250GB 970 EVO. Amazon Samsung Store.

What a big letdown this is. Amazing Amazon Prime next day delivery, less than 16 hours, it helps that we have a Amazon warehouse 20 miles away. Anyways opening up the package a Samsung 250gb EVO box appeared. WAT! Then on back there is a label saying it is a Samsung 990 Pro 2TB. Hmmmm maybe they ran out of boxes. I open box and load and behold it is a 250GB EVO.

Started return, no option to return and get the right product, only refund within 30 days, if they approve it. I videoed the opening of the the SSD box showing the misleading label and the not so goody stuff inside. So if anyone else has this sort of problem, as in this is not a one off error, here is some backup.

Yea sometimes mix ups happen, likely got mislabeled and placed in wrong bin at amazon.
 
Yea sometimes mix ups happen, likely got mislabeled and placed in wrong bin at amazon.
Yep, that is what I figured but not going to be too naïve either. The up to 30 days for a Amazon credit is not a good only option. I rather just get the right product sent with this return.
 
for a product like this, if it was not a special rebate, on amazon the nuance between a refund and a replacement can be quite close to nill as you can simply buy a new one
 
If it is ship and sold by amazon you probably will be stuck playing the "is this one gonna be right?" game (had a similar thing happen with foam floor tile pieces). Hopefully it is.

Shipped by amazon sold by someone else, you could reach out to the seller directly, sometimes that works better.
 
