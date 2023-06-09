Bought 2TB Samsung 990 Pro, received a 250GB 970 EVO. Amazon Samsung Store.

What a big letdown this is. Amazing Amazon Prime next day delivery, less than 16 hours, it helps that we have a Amazon warehouse 20 miles away. Anyways opening up the package a Samsung 250gb EVO box appeared. WAT! Then on back there is a label saying it is a Samsung 990 Pro 2TB. Hmmmm maybe they ran out of boxes. I open box and load and behold it is a 250GB EVO.
Started return, no option to return and get the right product, only refund within 30 days, if they approve it. I videoed the opening of the the SSD box showing the misleading label and the not so goody stuff inside. So if anyone else has this sort of problem, as in this is not a one off error, here is some backup.
Started return, no option to return and get the right product, only refund within 30 days, if they approve it. I videoed the opening of the the SSD box showing the misleading label and the not so goody stuff inside. So if anyone else has this sort of problem, as in this is not a one off error, here is some backup.