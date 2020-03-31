Bottom intake fans, that look good from the back?

Starting a build in a couple weeks based on a Lian Li 011 XL.Wanting to put a couple 140's in the bottom to bring air in (through the filter) to feed the triple 120 rad (exhausting air) out the back side. Also going to put 2 low speed 140's in the top to bring air in as well.Are there any fans that look good upside down, ie: with the motor braces up. Or am I just stuck seeing the boring backside of the fans