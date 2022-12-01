Bottleneck...i dont get it

"bottleneck" gets thrown around a lot, but really what it means is "one part of your system is not fast enough to adequately allow another part of your system to be used at 100% effectiveness"



This could mean your CPU holds back your GPU significantly, or it could mean that it holds it back just a tiny bit. As Zepher said above: Your system will ALWAYS have a bottleneck by this broad definition, what you want to avoid is to have a bottleneck that significantly affects your experience, like a really old/slow CPU with a super fast GPU, or vice versa.



Bottlenecks can change depending on the workload as well: Some games don't hit the CPU very hard, and even a mid-range CPU can keep the frames pumping to the 4090 as fast as the card can render them, in that situation, the game is actually GPU bottlenecked! that's not a bad thing, the workload just shifted the bottleneck to another component. In other games, the CPU will hold it back, and the bottleneck will shift back.