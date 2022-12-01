Bottleneck...i dont get it

Psycrow

Psycrow

Feb 26, 2010
553
I got a I9 11900k with a 3080 ti. Cpu is OC to 5100 mhz
For now i just got a 1080 samsung 27" monitor.
But im looking forward to buy a 4090 card with this monitor https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-27gr95qe-b
Will i end up with any bottleneck ? and what will it mean for me ?
Can i play 4k games without lag or low fps ?

I dont get it...
 
Zepher

Zepher

Sep 29, 2001
19,988
There is always a bottleneck, but you will probably be fine with that monitor and GPU upgrade.
Btw, that monitor is 1440p, not 4K, but you can't render at 4K with no issues with the 4090.
 
KazeoHin

KazeoHin

Sep 7, 2011
8,619
Psycrow said:
I got a I9 11900k with a 3080 ti. Cpu is OC to 5100 mhz
For now i just got a 1080 samsung 27" monitor.
But im looking forward to buy a 4090 card with this monitor https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-27gr95qe-b
Will i end up with any bottleneck ? and what will it mean for me ?
Can i play 4k games without lag or low fps ?

I dont get it...
Click to expand...
"bottleneck" gets thrown around a lot, but really what it means is "one part of your system is not fast enough to adequately allow another part of your system to be used at 100% effectiveness"

This could mean your CPU holds back your GPU significantly, or it could mean that it holds it back just a tiny bit. As Zepher said above: Your system will ALWAYS have a bottleneck by this broad definition, what you want to avoid is to have a bottleneck that significantly affects your experience, like a really old/slow CPU with a super fast GPU, or vice versa.

Bottlenecks can change depending on the workload as well: Some games don't hit the CPU very hard, and even a mid-range CPU can keep the frames pumping to the 4090 as fast as the card can render them, in that situation, the game is actually GPU bottlenecked! that's not a bad thing, the workload just shifted the bottleneck to another component. In other games, the CPU will hold it back, and the bottleneck will shift back.
 
Psycrow

Psycrow

Feb 26, 2010
553
Zepher said:
There is always a bottleneck, but you will probably be fine with that monitor and GPU upgrade.
Btw, that monitor is 1440p, not 4K, but you can't render at 4K with no issues with the 4090.
Click to expand...
I failed to see it was not a 4k monitor..so its a 2k only ?

But i actualy wanted a 4k with a 4090 card or a radeon card. Waiting for releases like we all do.
 
Psycrow

Psycrow

Feb 26, 2010
553
KazeoHin said:
"bottleneck" gets thrown around a lot, but really what it means is "one part of your system is not fast enough to adequately allow another part of your system to be used at 100% effectiveness"

This could mean your CPU holds back your GPU significantly, or it could mean that it holds it back just a tiny bit. As Zepher said above: Your system will ALWAYS have a bottleneck by this broad definition, what you want to avoid is to have a bottleneck that significantly affects your experience, like a really old/slow CPU with a super fast GPU, or vice versa.

Bottlenecks can change depending on the workload as well: Some games don't hit the CPU very hard, and even a mid-range CPU can keep the frames pumping to the 4090 as fast as the card can render them, in that situation, the game is actually GPU bottlenecked! that's not a bad thing, the workload just shifted the bottleneck to another component. In other games, the CPU will hold it back, and the bottleneck will shift back.
Click to expand...
Hmm i understand now..as long a si can play game son a 4k monitor with a 4090 card. Its not like im gona play crysis. I play warframe and leagoe of legend and path of exile at most. I will maybe buy modern warfare 2 and diablo 4 when it releases.
But i usualy play MMORPG games
 
A

Advil

Jul 16, 2004
2,079
Yes you absolutely will get excellent results with that cpu and a 4090. A newer CPU might get you a few percent more frames. It is not going to be enough difference to seriously consider tossing your 11900k and buying a 13900k system. At 4k especially the video card is always the main bottleneck unless your CPU is many generations old. You have a 3080 ti... You should be playing at 4k right now like all the rest of us. The idea you have to be at 120+ fps all the time to enjoy 4k is ludicrous. I'm loving 4k on my 3080Ti.
 
