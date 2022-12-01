Bottleneck...i dont get it

Psycrow
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 553
I got a I9 11900k with a 3080 ti. Cpu is OC to 5100 mhz
For now i just got a 1080 samsung 27" monitor.
But im looking forward to buy a 4090 card with this monitor https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-27gr95qe-b
Will i end up with any bottleneck ? and what will it mean for me ?
Can i play 4k games without lag or low fps ?
I dont get it...
