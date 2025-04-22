Bots are now Half of all Internet traffic

Comixbooks
Hi, robot: Half of all internet traffic now automatedIf you sometimes feel that the internet isn’t the same vibrant place it used to be, you’re not alone. New research suggests that most of the traffic traversing the network isn’t human at all.
Bots (software programs that interact with web sites) have been ubiquitous for years. But in its 2025 Bad Bot Report, application security company Imperva claimed this is the first time traffic from bots became more prevalent than human traffic.
The rise in bots is down to generative artificial intelligence (AI), Imperva said. This is the same technology that now flirts with people online for you and automatically writes heartfelt consolatory emails on behalf of heartless administrators. This tech has made it easier to create bots that do your bidding online. While some of those bots are benign, not all have your best interests at heart.
The rise of bad botsTraffic from “bad bots”—those created with malicious intent—first surpassed good bot traffic in 2016, Imperva’s research said, and it’s been getting worse. Bad bots comprised 37% of internet traffic in 2024, up from 32% the year prior. Good bots accounted for just 14% of the internet’s traffic.
Bad bots do all kinds of unpleasant things. An increasing number try to hijack peoples’ online accounts, which they often do by “credential stuffing.” This is where a bot takes a password and email address that has been stolen and leaked online, and then tries those credentials across a myriad of services in the hope that its owner will have reused the password elsewhere.
These account takeover attacks have skyrocketed lately. December 2024 saw around 330,000 such incidents, up from around 190,000 in December 2023. That could be down to a flood of data breaches that flooded the market with more stolen credentials to try, Imperva said.
Other attacks include scraping data from websites, which is a problem for businesses that don’t want their intellectual property stolen, and also for the individuals who own that data.
Cyber criminals use bots to commit payment fraud by exploiting vulnerabilities in checkout systems. There’s also a thriving business in scalping bots that buy everything from event tickets to new sneakers for high-value resale, denying legitimate customers the opportunity to buy these items for themselves.
The report also found bots targeting specific sectors. The travel industry accounted for 27% of bad bot traffic (the highest by industry) in 2024, up from 21% in 2023. These bots pull tricks such as pretending to book airline seats online and abandoning the purchase at the last minute, which skews seat pricing.
Retail was the second hardest-hit industry in 2024, accounting for 15% of bot traffic, followed by education at 11%.
https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/u...v3_1_174492353621&utm_content=robot_automated