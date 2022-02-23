Bored- Fanless Corsair AIO on 10th gen

I use a 10th gen Asus Z490m-plus as a daily rig. Tired of fan noise and had a 240mm Corsair AIO laying around but had no fans for it. I hooked it up fanless and it idles at 30c. Under CPUZ stress CPU it gets to 82c (ran for 15 minutes). Room temp is 68 degrees F. My case is always on the desk and open.



Not overclocked, Ram is DDR4-3200 1.2v Mushkin, 12700k.



Didn't see any other fanless water-cooling that wasn't a large radiator.



Anyone else try it?