Borderlands 4 Steam Key need 5000 series card

WaXmAn

WaXmAn

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
2,157
Borderlands 4 Steam Key $40 paypal. Redeemed with 5000 series Nvidia video card.

My References:
Heatware: Zerocool101 99-0-0

I accept PayPal F&F or add 3%
Will only ship to Verified/Confirmed PayPal Shipping Address
Shipping: FedEx or USPS to lower 48 with Delivery Confirmation
NOT Looking for any Trades
Local Pick-up Also in Milwaukee, WI Area
 
Not just a 5000 series card, but one that hasn't redeemed a game code before, just FYI :).
 
