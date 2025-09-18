  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Borderlands 4 Nvidia Key need 5000 series card

Borderlands 4 Nvidia Key $40 paypal. Redeemed with 5000 series Nvidia video card. This will activate the game on steam.

GoldenTiger said:
Not just a 5000 series card, but one that hasn't redeemed a game code before, just FYI :).
Must be linked to the computer I guess right? Or they some how can tell it’s the same GPU if you transfer it to another computer? I think it must be based of rig.
 
NKD said:
Must be linked to the computer I guess right? Or they some how can tell it’s the same GPU if you transfer it to another computer? I think it must be based of rig.
It would likely be based off the card's serial number in the bios.

Anyway, it looks like the OP redeemed it into a steam key with his edit, so anyone would be able to use it.
 
GoldenTiger said:
It would likely be based off the card's serial number in the bios.

Anyway, it looks like the OP redeemed it into a steam key with his edit, so anyone would be able to use it.
Yes, I labled it wrong. This is a Nvidia Key that will active the game in Steam.
 
