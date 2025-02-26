Borderlands 4 Code RTX 5XXX required

undertaker2k8
Have another borderlands 4 code from the 5090 fe , $50 obo ppff.
To be fair, PM sent means nothing.Pm sent. I have heat and plenty of references if needed.
Edit- pm returned.
Was not sold to me, it was sold to someone else before I could send the payment, then seller asked me not to send. Not a big deal, but am being transparent.
Pm sent. I have heat and plenty of references if needed.
Edit- pm returned.
Was not sold to me, it was sold to someone else before I could send the payment. Either way thanks for offering it to the community.
I was actually driving home. He said I was first in line, we agreed and setup the payment. I was pulling into the driveway at home and I got the pm it was sold, after he had sent the payment info.I was given the go ahead by seller to send payment. I was under the belief you had backed out. If the seller wants he can refund my payment and take payment from you for the item, you did call it first, I'm willing to back away from the deal.
was yours. not cool, you other two. especially looking at post history...I was actually driving home. He said I was first in line, we agreed and setup the payment. I was pulling into the driveway at home and I got the pm it was sold, after he had sent the payment info.
No problem at all. That was based on the asking price and high demand. I appreciate it, and thanks again for selling to the community.All: I'm going to keep confusion to a minimum and honor the existing deal with Bad ConNecTioN , dealing with work and a move currently and don't have the time for back n forth, apologies.
Dreamerbydesign no disrespect but you did show some hesitation proposing partial payment upfront etc initially which delayed things , so it just goes to one who paid first.
Offer to let you have dibs if I can get another stands.
Thanks all and appreciate the understanding.
Warranty until Aug 27th 2025, thanks. Also pics added.
Was interested in local pickup
Depends on use case, I got my QF for less than 700 all in so probably worth it. PM me if any more questions, don't want to go OT here.I will be waiting patiently when you do decide to sell the QF. I currently have the DW as well. Is it worth the upgrade in your opinion? Screen brightness more noticeable?
Really, no takers for a msrp new 5090?
Let's see if those dates actually hold, also my price is basically that. I could probably do something like $2250 shipped flat ppff if I use my cc points to breakeven but not gonna take a loss, would rather return.You can still pre-order direct from Asus with a 9.1 ship date for the 1999.99 plus tax.