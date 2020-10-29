Borderlands 3 - CPU 50% utilization GPU 100%.

Grimham

Grimham

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2004
Messages
1,509
So, I'm a little late to the party with Borderlands 3 and I fired it up and went through the normal game/display/audio settings that most of us go through on first launch.
I ran the built-in benchmark under "Ultra" (except Motion Blur off - I don't like it) and left the rest default. I got 47 fps. So I thought "well, that's no good", so I brought shadows down to medium and fog to medium and now I'm at 58 fps. this is running at 1440p btw. Though it may seem like it, I'm not really here to ask about raising my fps, it's more that I don't understand why my CPU is 50% and GPU is 100%. I would have thought if anything it would be the other way around. Obviously you need my specs...

3770k @ 4.4
MSI Geforce 1070 Gaming
16 GB ram running at 1,8xx I believe
Crucial MX500 1TB SSD

I would have thought the CPU would be holding me back not the GPU, unless maybe this game is very GPU dependent and that's just the way it is? Thanks.
 
E

Epos7

Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
542
Your GPU is the bottleneck, which is normal in most games these days, especially at higher resolutions. If you dropped the resolution to 1080p, you'd likely see higher CPU usage in relation to the GPU.
 
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
13,111
Sounds like exactly what i'd expect and how it should be at that resolution. You want to be GPU bottlenecked, not the other way around.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top