Borderlands 3 - CPU 50% utilization GPU 100%.

So, I'm a little late to the party with Borderlands 3 and I fired it up and went through the normal game/display/audio settings that most of us go through on first launch.

I ran the built-in benchmark under "Ultra" (except Motion Blur off - I don't like it) and left the rest default. I got 47 fps. So I thought "well, that's no good", so I brought shadows down to medium and fog to medium and now I'm at 58 fps. this is running at 1440p btw. Though it may seem like it, I'm not really here to ask about raising my fps, it's more that I don't understand why my CPU is 50% and GPU is 100%. I would have thought if anything it would be the other way around. Obviously you need my specs...



3770k @ 4.4

MSI Geforce 1070 Gaming

16 GB ram running at 1,8xx I believe

Crucial MX500 1TB SSD



I would have thought the CPU would be holding me back not the GPU, unless maybe this game is very GPU dependent and that's just the way it is? Thanks.