Borderlands 3($20), NVLink bridges, AKG 7XX headphones, DACs, tvs and more.

Borderlands 3 code for EGS - $20 Nvidia 4 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box $35 shipped Nvidia 3 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box $35 shipped Samsung KU6300 43" TV -- works great as a PC monitor or as a standard smart TV. Includes original packaging. $120 local-pick only in DFW. Beats By Dre Studio Wired headphones -- purple with carrying case. $50 shipped AKG K7XX Headphones with original packaging $130 shipped Bushmaster D14 Portable DAC/AMP -- This thing is a jack of all trades DAC/AMP with a powerful amplifier. $65 shipped Sabaj D4 DAC/Amplifier Combo with remote control, wired and bluetooth support. $80shipped HGST 1TB 2.5" sata drive -- 5k1000-1000 -- Pulled from my PS4 Pro when I bought it. $22 shipped G.Skill F3-12800CL9D-8GBRL 2x4GB DDR3 1600 kit $20 shipped Seiki SE39UY04 39" 4k TV(can be used for ZisWorks mod) $50 Local pick-up in DFW only. 15 meter HDMI 2.0 Fiber Optic HDMI Cable 4k 18gbps 4:4:4 $25 shipped https://www.amazon.com/ATZEBE-Fiber-Cab ... 7C25W?th=1 Xbox 360 Wireless Controller Black -- Used $21 shipped Silverstone FHP141 140x38mm fan w/120mm mounting holes $15 shipped I accept Paypal. PM me if interested. https://www.heatware.com/u/1034/to 82-0-0