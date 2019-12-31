Borderlands 3($20), NVLink bridges, AKG 7XX headphones, DACs, tvs and more.

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by linuxdude9, Dec 31, 2019 at 9:34 PM.

  1. Dec 31, 2019 at 9:34 PM #1
    linuxdude9

    linuxdude9 Gawd

    Messages:
    608
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2004
    Borderlands 3 code for EGS - $20

    Nvidia 4 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box
    $35 shipped

    Nvidia 3 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box
    $35 shipped

    Samsung KU6300 43" TV -- works great as a PC monitor or as a standard smart TV. Includes original packaging.
    $120 local-pick only in DFW.

    Beats By Dre Studio Wired headphones -- purple with carrying case.
    $50 shipped

    AKG K7XX Headphones with original packaging
    $130 shipped

    Bushmaster D14 Portable DAC/AMP -- This thing is a jack of all trades DAC/AMP with a powerful amplifier.
    $65 shipped

    Sabaj D4 DAC/Amplifier Combo with remote control, wired and bluetooth support.
    $80shipped


    HGST 1TB 2.5" sata drive -- 5k1000-1000 -- Pulled from my PS4 Pro when I bought it.
    $22 shipped

    G.Skill F3-12800CL9D-8GBRL 2x4GB DDR3 1600 kit
    $20 shipped

    Seiki SE39UY04 39" 4k TV(can be used for ZisWorks mod)
    $50 Local pick-up in DFW only.

    15 meter HDMI 2.0 Fiber Optic HDMI Cable 4k 18gbps 4:4:4
    $25 shipped

    https://www.amazon.com/ATZEBE-Fiber-Cab ... 7C25W?th=1

    Xbox 360 Wireless Controller Black -- Used
    $21 shipped

    Silverstone FHP141 140x38mm fan w/120mm mounting holes
    $15 shipped


    I accept Paypal. PM me if interested.

    https://www.heatware.com/u/1034/to 82-0-0
     
    Last edited: Jan 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM
    linuxdude9, Dec 31, 2019 at 9:34 PM
    linuxdude9, Dec 31, 2019 at 9:34 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 31, 2019 at 11:25 PM #2
    branana

    branana Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    281
    Joined:
    Apr 10, 2004
    Pm
     
    branana, Dec 31, 2019 at 11:25 PM
    branana, Dec 31, 2019 at 11:25 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 2, 2020 at 9:57 AM #3
    linuxdude9

    linuxdude9 Gawd

    Messages:
    608
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2004
    Bump
     
    linuxdude9, Jan 2, 2020 at 9:57 AM
    linuxdude9, Jan 2, 2020 at 9:57 AM
    #3
  4. Jan 3, 2020 at 11:31 AM #4
    linuxdude9

    linuxdude9 Gawd

    Messages:
    608
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2004
    Bump
     
    linuxdude9, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:31 AM
    linuxdude9, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:31 AM
    #4
  5. Jan 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM #5
    linuxdude9

    linuxdude9 Gawd

    Messages:
    608
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2004
    Bump
     
    linuxdude9, Jan 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM
    linuxdude9, Jan 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM
    #5