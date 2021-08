pendragon1 said: in bios, enable either a boot delay or a sata delay, if it has either of those.

also turn off fast boot and maybe turn off boot logo.

edit: the manual also says there is an option called go2bios where you hold the power button to go into bios. Click to expand...

"turn off boot logo"BINGO!Please upvote this guy/gal with likes because this saved me a lot of time, effort, & headache and cut right to the chase. Now I see the boot up process "del to enter bios" F11 to enter boot menu" etc even though the logo is not there anymore the logo is not important so this solved my issue. Thanks again!