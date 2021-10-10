Booting into Windows causes other machines to lose internet access

I run Ubuntu and Windows and once a week I'll boot into windows to play some games.



The past few times, I've noticed every other device on my lan will lose internet access. Other desktops, phones, tvs whatever.



Router is a asus RT-AX58U and I see the WAN link is down... Try to access console and it's not responding. I reboot it and connectivity comes back.. for a few minutes and then same.



I came back to my desktop and rebooted it. I noticed that as long as I'm outside windows (bios, boot menu, Ubuntu) everything's ok it seems. A couple reboots of this machine and things seem stable again... Edit: nah seems to still happen even after 5-6 restarts



Im feeling crazy a little and wonder if this is even possible or if I've got malware on this install that I seldom use.



Any insight appreciated