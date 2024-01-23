Boot virus/malware scan with Windows 11 (Surface Laptop)

My wife's laptop is "running super slow", so I wanted to start from basics and run a startup boot scan for any malware / viruses (using something like ESET SysRescue).

However it seems super tricky to get around the Windows Secure boot restrictions to get this to work... used to be much easier back in the Windows XP days 😅

What is the best way of going about this, and what tool(s) would you guys recommend?
 
I still use MalwareBytes for health checkups and if a double scan is needed, Bitdefender. I install the app, fully update in trial mode and then uninstall to get the bloat off the targets machine.

I would start with simply looking at what's running on the system and who's the obvious resource hog. If no obvious CPU or MEM usage extremes are seen then look into testing hardware. Rotary drives as example. Viruses are a relic these days, more likely to be infected with a bitcoin miner or other scheme to benefit off your data or resources. If you have Norton, McAfee or other scam ware software suite, remove immediately.
 
