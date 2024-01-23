Boot virus/malware scan with Windows 11 (Surface Laptop)

Sumanji
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2018
- Messages
- 79
My wife's laptop is "running super slow", so I wanted to start from basics and run a startup boot scan for any malware / viruses (using something like ESET SysRescue).
However it seems super tricky to get around the Windows Secure boot restrictions to get this to work... used to be much easier back in the Windows XP days
What is the best way of going about this, and what tool(s) would you guys recommend?
