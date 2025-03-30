Boot drive suddenly goes missing and machine starts in BIOS!?

So I've been building this machine and had it running fine. Windows is installed as are several apps. I just started it up now and it goes directly to BIOS. In the BIOS I see the boot loader is missing, and the OS drive (Samsung 990EVO Plus 2TB) not listed. The data Drive does show in the BIOS. Any thoughts on how to proceed in rectifying this?
Components:
MOBO: ASUS ROG STRIX B850-I
PROSSOR: Ryzen 9 9900X
MEMORY: G.SKILL DDR5 Flare X5 64GB 6000
OS Drive: Samsung 990EVO Plus 2TB
Data Drive: Silocon Power UD90 2TB
