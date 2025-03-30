Boot drive suddenly goes missing and machine starts in BIOS!?

K

KaisoArt

n00b
Joined
Jul 26, 2011
Messages
46
So I've been building this machine and had it running fine. Windows is installed as are several apps. I just started it up now and it goes directly to BIOS. In the BIOS I see the boot loader is missing, and the OS drive (Samsung 990EVO Plus 2TB) not listed. The data Drive does show in the BIOS. Any thoughts on how to proceed in rectifying this?

Components:
MOBO: ASUS ROG STRIX B850-I
PROSSOR: Ryzen 9 9900X
MEMORY: G.SKILL DDR5 Flare X5 64GB 6000
OS Drive: Samsung 990EVO Plus 2TB
Data Drive: Silocon Power UD90 2TB

BIOS_04.jpg
 
Last edited:
After fighting this trying to avoid taking apart the computer, I finally gave in. This is what I did.

1. I removed the Samsung 2T drive, put it in a USB m.2 enclosure an plugged it into my other computer. It was not recognized by Explorer.
However, Running Disk Management found it. (Disk 2 in the pic) As you can see, It shows a healthy EFI system partition, a healthy recovery partition, and a healthy basic data partition. No boot, etc. This drive has Windows 11 and all my apps installed and was working fine for the last few days.

2. I took the Crucial drive that was in the USB enclosure and put it into the new machine. The BIOS found it immediately.

3. I then put the Samsung back in the computer, and again it was not found. Same with putting it back in the enclosure. I cannot access files or folders with explorer. I assume this means the drive is problematic?

I'm not sure whether I return this to Amazon or RMA with Samsung.

Disks.png
 
KaisoArt said:
After fighting this trying to avoid taking apart the computer, I finally gave in. This is what I did.

1. I removed the Samsung 2T drive, put it in a USB m.2 enclosure an plugged it into my other computer. It was not recognized by Explorer.
However, Running Disk Management found it. (Disk 2 in the pic) As you can see, It shows a healthy EFI system partition, a healthy recovery partition, and a healthy basic data partition. No boot, etc. This drive has Windows 11 and all my apps installed and was working fine for the last few days.

2. I took the Crucial drive that was in the USB enclosure and put it into the new machine. The BIOS found it immediately.

3. I then put the Samsung back in the computer, and again it was not found. Same with putting it back in the enclosure. I cannot access files or folders with explorer. I assume this means the drive is problematic?

I'm not sure whether I return this to Amazon or RMA with Samsung.

View attachment 720301
Click to expand...
Sounds like a dying/defective drive. I'd rma to Amazon and get a replacement.
 
I would swap the drives in the slots and see if the same drive fails to show up or if the other drive now stops showing up.

Also, some external enclosures don't work with all drives. I have a few here and my crucial 2TB wouldn't work in my 20Gbps enclosure but works in my 10Gbps enclosure.

If you do decide to RMA, just send it back to Amazon as it will most likely be faster and cheaper, you probably will have to pay to ship it back to Samsung.
 
So here is my procedure since my previous post.

4. On forum advice, in Disk Management I assigned D: to the Samsung in in the enclosure and I was able to see the Windows install on it.

5. I put it back in the machine m.2 slot and It was again not recognized by the motherboard. (which recognizes the Crucial drive)

6. I then I plugged it into the computer using via USB using the external enclosure and it show up in the BIOS. However, when I tried to boot from it in the enclosure, Windows said it need to be repaired. That eventually lead to a windows "Reset".

7. After the windows reinstall, the machine started with the OS SSD. (still in the external enclosure)

8. I took the now working Samsung Windows drive from the enclosure and try it on the mobo again. Still not recognized.

9. I then tried a couple other drives in the m.2 Slot. A newer Silicon Power 2TB, and an old 256GB. Both were not recognized and did not show up in the BIOS. Only the Crucial 2TB consistently does. I'll test with one more drive tomorrow, but I'm dreading that this is a MOBO problem and I have to return or RMA it?


Questions:

Do m.2 slots have drivers and could this be a problem? (I am on the latest BIOS)

Isn't it odd that this machine with this drive was working fine for days then suddenly the drive is not recognized?
 
by introdusing the caddy youre fucking it all up. internal connectors and usb caddies are two different things and building windows on one them moving to the other will cause issues.
if you really cannot get it working on your board, rma it.
 
pendragon1 said:
by introdusing the caddy youre fucking it all up. internal connectors and usb caddies are two different things and building windows on one them moving to the other will cause issues.
if you really cannot get it working on your board, rma it.
Click to expand...
That was really to test the drive worked. And I guess it confirmed the drive was good. I see reference to clearing the CMOS. Is this something that could be related?
 
Could be a CPU issue or motherboard issue.
Do you have two M.2 slots? have you swapped the position of the drives?
Some boards have the CPU control one M.2 slot and the motherboard chipset controls the other one. Reseat the CPU.
 
Zepher said:
Could be a CPU issue or motherboard issue.
Do you have two M.2 slots? have you swapped the position of the drives?
Some boards have the CPU control one M.2 slot and the motherboard chipset controls the other one. Reseat the CPU.
Click to expand...
Swapping slots means disassembling the machine as the second m.2 is under the mobo and I'm reticent to do that. Wouldn't just installing different drives answer this? I tried 3 other drives in this m.2 slot. Two were not recognized by the bios.

At present, this Motherboard m.2 slot 1 will not recognize:

- The Original Samsung 990 EVO 2TB, (that once worked)
- Silicon Power 2TB,
- An older 256 MB drive I had.

Only a Crucial 2TB is seen by the BIOS. I will try another Drive that comes tomorrow. If it is not seen, then I assume it's the MOBO and I'll have to dismantle the machine and return the motherboard to Amazon?
 
Ok. So I got a new PREDATOR 2TB drive. I installed it. The BIOS found it. Great! I then restarted to install Windows, chose the drive. The install began, and then quickly restarted, and now the drive is no longer visible in the BIOS. I'm try clear CMOS. rolling back the BIOS, and if that does not cure this, disassemble the machine and return the MOBO.
 
KaisoArt said:
Ok. So I got a new PREDATOR 2TB drive. I installed it. The BIOS found it. Great! I then restarted to install Windows, chose the drive. The install began, and then quickly restarted, and now the drive is no longer visible in the BIOS. I'm try clear CMOS. rolling back the BIOS, and if that does not cure this, disassemble the machine and return the MOBO.
Click to expand...
Well thought out.This procedure will resolve it once and for all I guess. Do not connect any external drives during troubleshooting, just one drive you are working on. Let us know how it went.
 
pioruns said:
Well thought out.This procedure will resolve it once and for all I guess. Do not connect any external drives during troubleshooting, just one drive you are working on. Let us know how it went.
Click to expand...
Nope. Did not work. What happened was I cleared the CMOS, restored the BIOS, then started the computer. The BIOS showed the both SSD drives. Yay! I begin Windows install, and the machine restarts at some point -- I'm not sure if it was a Windows install required start of some sort of hang -- anyway on the restart it goes back into the BIOS and the drive is again missing.

I repeated this three times by updating to the latest BIOS, rolling it back, then updating it again. Each time the BIOS was installed it displayed both drives, and each time I tried to install Windows the drive again disappeared during the process. This happened with three drives two of which are brand new and work when tested in USB enclosures. At any rate, I've initiated a Mobo exchange with Amazon and the new board arrives tonight. I don't know what I'll do if the problem repeats?
 
Last edited:
New board should be allright. For your testing with new board, connect only one drive via M.2. Once every possible test is done, with countless restarts, and Windows working, you can add secondary drive, and continue some testing until you are happy that problem has been resolved for good.
 
pioruns said:
New board should be allright. For your testing with new board, connect only one drive via M.2. Once every possible test is done, with countless restarts, and Windows working, you can add secondary drive, and continue some testing until you are happy that problem has been resolved for good.
Click to expand...
OK. So I re-assembled the machine with the new MOBO. Both SSDs show up in the BIOS. Current Version is 0825 11/29/24. There are 3 versions since then. The latest is Version 1022 dated 03/07/2025. Should I update? Here is what the ASUS site says.

Version 1022.
1. Enhanced system performance with support for 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors.
2. Included AI Cache Boost to enhance performance and compute power when using AI-based tools.
Before running the USB BIOS Flashback tool, please rename the BIOS file (A5621.CAP) using BIOSRenamer.

I'm worried that the BIOS update is what brought about the problem.
 
Last edited:
make sure you have the one that addresses your chip and that should be good. if its on the current one, stay there for now.
 
Like pendragon1 says, you can stay on older BIOS, for testing purposes. But sooner or later there will be an important update you will want to have. So maybe test on older version, upgrade and test everything again, to make sure you have 100% working board.
 
Thanks guys. So the Version 1002 (02/25/25) lists what seems like important changes. I don't know if it matters, I but have 2*DIMM memory at 6,000.

1.Updated AGESA to PI 1.2.0.3a Patch A. Please update the chipset driver to version 7.01.08.129 or newer to enhance gaming performance in select games.
2.Improved system performance and resolved the PeCoffLoader memory overflow issue for enhanced security.
3.This BIOS enhances system performance and improves high-capacity memory compatibility. This includes support for 2*DIMM memory configurations, achieving speeds up to 6800MT/s with AEMP enabled.
Before running the USB BIOS Flashback tool, please rename the BIOS file (A5621.CAP) using BIOSRenamer.

Previously I used the ASUS EZ Flash 3 Utility to Update/rollback the BIOS. I'm assuming that when using that, renaming the file as mentioned is not necessary? (Before running the USB BIOS Flashback tool, please rename the BIOS file (A5621.CAP) using BIOSRenamer)
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top