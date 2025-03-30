Boot drive suddenly goes missing and machine starts in BIOS!?

So here is my procedure since my previous post.



4. On forum advice, in Disk Management I assigned D: to the Samsung in in the enclosure and I was able to see the Windows install on it.



5. I put it back in the machine m.2 slot and It was again not recognized by the motherboard. (which recognizes the Crucial drive)



6. I then I plugged it into the computer using via USB using the external enclosure and it show up in the BIOS. However, when I tried to boot from it in the enclosure, Windows said it need to be repaired. That eventually lead to a windows "Reset".



7. After the windows reinstall, the machine started with the OS SSD. (still in the external enclosure)



8. I took the now working Samsung Windows drive from the enclosure and try it on the mobo again. Still not recognized.



9. I then tried a couple other drives in the m.2 Slot. A newer Silicon Power 2TB, and an old 256GB. Both were not recognized and did not show up in the BIOS. Only the Crucial 2TB consistently does. I'll test with one more drive tomorrow, but I'm dreading that this is a MOBO problem and I have to return or RMA it?





Questions:



Do m.2 slots have drivers and could this be a problem? (I am on the latest BIOS)



Isn't it odd that this machine with this drive was working fine for days then suddenly the drive is not recognized?