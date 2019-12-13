Boneworks VR - December 10th Release

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Virtual Reality - VR Gaming' started by atarumoroboshi18, Nov 8, 2019.
Heck yeah! Can't wait for this!
ftfy
Sweet. Day 1 purchase for me
Looks like this is out...$30. I'll wait for reviews, it looks good but I wonder how much of it is predicated on having Index controllers.
Someone on Reddit was saying that if you use the OG Vive wands, you have to hold the side buttons to grip. Which, if true and is not able to be changed, is a hard pass for me.
Downloading now, will get to it this evening with the Knuckles controllers.
lovin the hell out of it with the Knuckles controllers
Only had time to try it for like 30 minutes, and so far I have to say I like the controls. My favorite thing about it is that you can pull down on the right joystick to crouch instead of forcing me to actually physically duck in games like Budget Cuts. I don't mind crouching occasionally, but lately between my back and knees that have been acting up so I have been avoiding those games. So far it's mainly all tutorials like how to climb, jump, etc... I also like the way how some things really seem as though they have weight. Will definitely be playing more.
I hope it's super successful for them so they continue with it. Are fingers tracked in any meaningful way that warrants knuckles over other controllers? Is there a story or is it more like old school games: just plop you in and you go?
There is a story. They plop you down in a museum about the history of VR. And that serves as the Tutorial level also. As you go through it you then escape and then the main game begins. If I were to guess it's basically kind of like half life. You are in a VR Museum and something goes wrong type story. As far as the knuckles, the fingers are tracked, but I don't know if they really do anything special over other controllers other than letting grab things more naturally instead of having to keep pressing a button to grab stuff.
Spoiler: Interesting thing in the game...
I found a VR helmet in the game, and I could put it on. It has the fake VR OS on it.
This game is pretty fun. I picked up an Oculus Quest recently and played this a bit today over link. The controls feel very natural to me with the Quest controllers. The snap rotation with the right joystick was driving me crazy so I set it to smooth motion and it made it much better.
I do still have some issues grabbing stuff when doing the climbing portions. Hoping I'll get better at that after playing some more.
This and that Vader VR game are going to take up my weekend
Game is a ton of fun, though the arms just feel like noodles sometimes.
Yeah, hate the arms. They are stupid. Wish it was hands only.
They are missing an auto-save-game feature as well. Having to start a section over because I only had time to play through 90% of it is pissing me off a bit.
Oh yeah that shit. Even worse, it's possible to fuck up a puzzle to the point it's unsolvable...requiring you to start the entire fucking level all over again, and you lose your ammo, items, etc.
Discovered this gem after I went back in. I thought if I exited out properly like via the menu (exit to main menu) instead of shutting down the game via the steam menu it would save but it doesn't.
Spent a few multi hour sessions to complete the game. Lots of fun and I can see this getting a sequel/DLC in the future. ~10 hours to complete the main game. Haven't touched anything else and there were definitely puzzles that I didn't even attempt to complete and areas that I didn't or couldn't access.
Can anyone comment on how this controls with the Vive wands?
Sounds like you can setup vive wands to grip with a toggle instead of the default side buttons and other config changes making it easier, but some are okay with the wands as-is probably cuz that's what they're used to.
OK, finally got a good long play in, about 4 hours....great stuff. I love the movement, I love the control of the character, and I love the gun play mechanics with the Knuckles controllers.
The arms are STUPID. They get in the way more than anything, and end up in goofy immersion breaking positions. If you are going to do arms, you need elbow sensors...period.
Some of the jumping mechanics are a bit awkward and hard to get control over, but it all comes to you as you move through the game.
The way the Knuckles work with guns is freaking incredible. It gets to be tremendously intuitive, and I have never once had the controller get in my way for gun play the way the Vive wands do sometimes.
Inventory system works very well too.
And it seems the entire damn game is a Half Life 2 tribute. Lots of Easter eggs.
sold 200K+ in a few days... pretty darn good for any game let alone one from an indie dev on a new niche platform (VR) within an already niche platform (higher-end PC)