Boneworks VR - December 10th Release

Discussion in 'Virtual Reality - VR Gaming' started by atarumoroboshi18, Nov 8, 2019.

  1. Nov 8, 2019 #1
    atarumoroboshi18

    atarumoroboshi18 [H]Lite

    Messages:
    90
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2013


    Heck yeah! Can't wait for this!
     
    atarumoroboshi18, Nov 8, 2019
    atarumoroboshi18, Nov 8, 2019
    #1
    Pringle and FrgMstr like this.
  2. Nov 8, 2019 #2
    Youn

    Youn [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,554
    Joined:
    Jan 22, 2007
    ftfy ;)
     
    Youn, Nov 8, 2019
    Youn, Nov 8, 2019
    #2
  3. Nov 9, 2019 #3
    LurkerLito

    LurkerLito 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,149
    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2007
    Sweet. Day 1 purchase for me :)
     
    LurkerLito, Nov 9, 2019
    LurkerLito, Nov 9, 2019
    #3
  4. Dec 10, 2019 #4
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,121
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    Looks like this is out...$30. I'll wait for reviews, it looks good but I wonder how much of it is predicated on having Index controllers.

     
    MavericK, Dec 10, 2019
    MavericK, Dec 10, 2019
    #4
    Pringle likes this.
  5. Dec 10, 2019 #5
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,121
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    Someone on Reddit was saying that if you use the OG Vive wands, you have to hold the side buttons to grip. Which, if true and is not able to be changed, is a hard pass for me.
     
    MavericK, Dec 10, 2019
    MavericK, Dec 10, 2019
    #5
  6. Dec 10, 2019 #6
    FrgMstr

    FrgMstr Just Plain Mean Staff Member

    Messages:
    48,546
    Joined:
    May 18, 1997
    Downloading now, will get to it this evening with the Knuckles controllers.
     
    FrgMstr, Dec 10, 2019
    FrgMstr, Dec 10, 2019
    #6
    Youn and Loose Nut like this.
  7. Dec 10, 2019 #7
    Loose Nut

    Loose Nut Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    380
    Joined:
    Oct 21, 2009
    lovin the hell out of it with the Knuckles controllers
     
    Loose Nut, Dec 10, 2019
    Loose Nut, Dec 10, 2019
    #7
    Youn likes this.
  8. Dec 11, 2019 #8
    LurkerLito

    LurkerLito 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,149
    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2007
    Only had time to try it for like 30 minutes, and so far I have to say I like the controls. My favorite thing about it is that you can pull down on the right joystick to crouch instead of forcing me to actually physically duck in games like Budget Cuts. I don't mind crouching occasionally, but lately between my back and knees that have been acting up so I have been avoiding those games. So far it's mainly all tutorials like how to climb, jump, etc... I also like the way how some things really seem as though they have weight. Will definitely be playing more.
     
    LurkerLito, Dec 11, 2019
    LurkerLito, Dec 11, 2019
    #8
    Youn likes this.
  9. Dec 11, 2019 #9
    Youn

    Youn [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,554
    Joined:
    Jan 22, 2007
    I hope it's super successful for them so they continue with it. Are fingers tracked in any meaningful way that warrants knuckles over other controllers? Is there a story or is it more like old school games: just plop you in and you go?
     
    Youn, Dec 11, 2019
    Youn, Dec 11, 2019
    #9
  10. Dec 11, 2019 #10
    LurkerLito

    LurkerLito 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,149
    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2007
    There is a story. They plop you down in a museum about the history of VR. And that serves as the Tutorial level also. As you go through it you then escape and then the main game begins. If I were to guess it's basically kind of like half life. You are in a VR Museum and something goes wrong type story. As far as the knuckles, the fingers are tracked, but I don't know if they really do anything special over other controllers other than letting grab things more naturally instead of having to keep pressing a button to grab stuff.

    I found a VR helmet in the game, and I could put it on. It has the fake VR OS on it. :)
     
    LurkerLito, Dec 11, 2019
    LurkerLito, Dec 11, 2019
    #10
    Youn likes this.
  11. Dec 11, 2019 #11
    MajorMullet

    MajorMullet Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    491
    Joined:
    Jul 29, 2004
    This game is pretty fun. I picked up an Oculus Quest recently and played this a bit today over link. The controls feel very natural to me with the Quest controllers. The snap rotation with the right joystick was driving me crazy so I set it to smooth motion and it made it much better.

    I do still have some issues grabbing stuff when doing the climbing portions. Hoping I'll get better at that after playing some more.
     
    MajorMullet, Dec 11, 2019
    MajorMullet, Dec 11, 2019
    #11
    Pringle and Youn like this.
  12. Dec 12, 2019 #12
    Pringle

    Pringle 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,525
    Joined:
    Sep 30, 2012
    This and that Vader VR game are going to take up my weekend
     
    Pringle, Dec 12, 2019
    Pringle, Dec 12, 2019
    #12
  13. Dec 12, 2019 #13
    Lifelite

    Lifelite [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,156
    Joined:
    Aug 26, 2015
    Game is a ton of fun, though the arms just feel like noodles sometimes.
     
    Lifelite, Dec 12, 2019
    Lifelite, Dec 12, 2019
    #13
  14. Dec 12, 2019 #14
    FrgMstr

    FrgMstr Just Plain Mean Staff Member

    Messages:
    48,546
    Joined:
    May 18, 1997
    Yeah, hate the arms. They are stupid. Wish it was hands only.

    They are missing an auto-save-game feature as well. Having to start a section over because I only had time to play through 90% of it is pissing me off a bit.
     
    FrgMstr, Dec 12, 2019
    FrgMstr, Dec 12, 2019
    #14
    LurkerLito likes this.
  15. Dec 12, 2019 #15
    Lifelite

    Lifelite [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,156
    Joined:
    Aug 26, 2015
    Oh yeah that shit. Even worse, it's possible to fuck up a puzzle to the point it's unsolvable...requiring you to start the entire fucking level all over again, and you lose your ammo, items, etc.
     
    Lifelite, Dec 12, 2019
    Lifelite, Dec 12, 2019
    #15
  16. Dec 12, 2019 #16
    LurkerLito

    LurkerLito 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,149
    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2007
    Discovered this gem after I went back in. I thought if I exited out properly like via the menu (exit to main menu) instead of shutting down the game via the steam menu it would save but it doesn't. :(
     
    LurkerLito, Dec 12, 2019
    LurkerLito, Dec 12, 2019
    #16
  17. Dec 12, 2019 #17
    atarumoroboshi18

    atarumoroboshi18 [H]Lite

    Messages:
    90
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2013
    Spent a few multi hour sessions to complete the game. Lots of fun and I can see this getting a sequel/DLC in the future. ~10 hours to complete the main game. Haven't touched anything else and there were definitely puzzles that I didn't even attempt to complete and areas that I didn't or couldn't access.
     
    atarumoroboshi18, Dec 12, 2019
    atarumoroboshi18, Dec 12, 2019
    #17
  18. Dec 13, 2019 at 12:56 AM #18
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,121
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    Can anyone comment on how this controls with the Vive wands?
     
    MavericK, Dec 13, 2019 at 12:56 AM
    MavericK, Dec 13, 2019 at 12:56 AM
    #18
  19. Dec 13, 2019 at 12:44 PM #19
    Youn

    Youn [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,554
    Joined:
    Jan 22, 2007
    Sounds like you can setup vive wands to grip with a toggle instead of the default side buttons and other config changes making it easier, but some are okay with the wands as-is probably cuz that's what they're used to.
     
    Youn, Dec 13, 2019 at 12:44 PM
    Youn, Dec 13, 2019 at 12:44 PM
    #19
  20. Dec 17, 2019 at 10:17 PM #20
    FrgMstr

    FrgMstr Just Plain Mean Staff Member

    Messages:
    48,546
    Joined:
    May 18, 1997
    OK, finally got a good long play in, about 4 hours....great stuff. I love the movement, I love the control of the character, and I love the gun play mechanics with the Knuckles controllers.

    The arms are STUPID. They get in the way more than anything, and end up in goofy immersion breaking positions. If you are going to do arms, you need elbow sensors...period.

    Some of the jumping mechanics are a bit awkward and hard to get control over, but it all comes to you as you move through the game.

    The way the Knuckles work with guns is freaking incredible. It gets to be tremendously intuitive, and I have never once had the controller get in my way for gun play the way the Vive wands do sometimes.

    Inventory system works very well too.

    And it seems the entire damn game is a Half Life 2 tribute. Lots of Easter eggs.
     
    FrgMstr, Dec 17, 2019 at 10:17 PM
    FrgMstr, Dec 17, 2019 at 10:17 PM
    #20
    Youn likes this.
  21. Dec 19, 2019 at 1:09 PM #21
    Youn

    Youn [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,554
    Joined:
    Jan 22, 2007
    sold 200K+ in a few days... pretty darn good for any game let alone one from an indie dev on a new niche platform (VR) within an already niche platform (higher-end PC)
     
    Youn, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:09 PM
    Youn, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:09 PM
    #21
    FrgMstr likes this.