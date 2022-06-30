BoincGames.com BOINC fun and interesting for all involved.

O

OldSchoolOC

n00b
Joined
Mar 1, 2019
Messages
10
Hey Ya'll, Today is the last day of Q2 for BoincGame.com
I've been busy trying to get XS points in all available projects.
Very interesting trying to run everything a little.
I also didn't want to speak that out loud because of the off chance
that we could get 3rd for for Q2 and not wake up any people not watching.
So as we go into the final Q2 results day, XS has a chance for 3rd, with P3D right on our tail.
One of the best things to come out of this is that other XS members have signed up.
Including myself we are 6 strong, I don't know how much they will be involved,
but just by the act of signing up is fantastic! XS will get any points they choose to run
Another great thing is it will really test BG for load and usability.
I look at the 2022 BoincGames.com Season as it's pre-release testing phase.
Management is very open to discussions to make it better and I am
hoping to help with that , So join, help out and mold a better and
more fun Distributed Computing experience.

Nuff for now, waiting on today's results / The Q2 final results.
Enjoy your day!
OSOC
XtremeSystems

XS4S - Index



PS: let's go WCG we miss you!

bg-6-30-1.JPG
bg-6-30-2.JPG
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,508
Yeah... BG's is still in BETA mode as Skillz is still working out a lot of bugs. We haven't advertised it much because it really isn't ready for prime time just yet. Glad to see some interest from you guys and others. Definitely post any and all issues with the site in his forums because that is the only way he will know to get them fixed. He is paying out of pocket for someone to work on the website, so some fixes may take a bit before they are implemented.
 
