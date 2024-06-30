Boinc Games new Q starting soon

wareyore

wareyore

HDCOTY 2023
Joined
Jan 1, 2014
Messages
2,023
If you are not signed up and still crunching Boinc projects now is a good time to do so. The new quarter should be starting soon. Your contributions count towards your individual and team numbers. So, even if you only crunch a single project or dabble a little here and there, it all adds up.

https://www.boincgames.com/index.php

1719765235375.png


And the next sprint is in ~two weeks.

1719765347318.png
 
