Boeing and Airbus Warn of Risks from 5G, Ask for Implementation Delay

Zarathustra
Extremely [H]
Oct 29, 2000
- 33,195
No, it won't give you COVID or spread microchips, but Boeing and Airbus are concerned with 5G interference with radar altimeters used for instrument based landings in low visibility conditions and are asking the Biden administration to delay the rollout.
The request is to delay the rollout of 5G until mitigation plans for radar altimeter interference can be put in place. One such suggestion is to limit 5G transmitter power in the vicinity of airports.
I have to presume the new millimeter wave frequencies are to blame here, as other than that 5G operates in the same EM spectrum as traditional cellphone signals based on LTE and earlier. Maybe the solution is to just limit the millimeter wave portion of 5G around airports? This should be especially feasible since that spectrum is of limited use, being line of sight and very short range only.