Boeing and Airbus Warn of Risks from 5G, Ask for Implementation Delay

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,195
1640101687038.png


No, it won't give you COVID or spread microchips, but Boeing and Airbus are concerned with 5G interference with radar altimeters used for instrument based landings in low visibility conditions and are asking the Biden administration to delay the rollout.

The request is to delay the rollout of 5G until mitigation plans for radar altimeter interference can be put in place. One such suggestion is to limit 5G transmitter power in the vicinity of airports.

I have to presume the new millimeter wave frequencies are to blame here, as other than that 5G operates in the same EM spectrum as traditional cellphone signals based on LTE and earlier. Maybe the solution is to just limit the millimeter wave portion of 5G around airports? This should be especially feasible since that spectrum is of limited use, being line of sight and very short range only.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,195
I actually didn't realize 5G wasn't in full rollout mode already.

The little 5G symbol has been popping up on my Pixel 5a ever since i bought it in August, and I thought I was a late adopter...
 
longblock454

longblock454

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 28, 2004
Messages
2,149
The article fails to mention what specifically is the issue? Is the 5G somehow operating out of band or is the radar/altimeters sensitive to the 5G due to inadequate filtering of their own spectrum? More details needed, hard to eval who is at fault.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,195
longblock454 said:
The article fails to mention what specifically is the issue? Is the 5G somehow operating out of band or is the radar/altimeters sensitive to the 5G due to inadequate filtering of their own spectrum? More details needed, hard to eval who is at fault.
Click to expand...

Agreed.

This story is on many outlets today, all of the ones I can find are lacking in details.
 
GoodBoy

GoodBoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 29, 2004
Messages
2,193
longblock454 said:
The article fails to mention what specifically is the issue? Is the 5G somehow operating out of band or is the radar/altimeters sensitive to the 5G due to inadequate filtering of their own spectrum? More details needed, hard to eval who is at fault.
Click to expand...
People trained in the technology will evaluate what the issue is. If the "Fault" is that the instrument based landing systems are 50 years old and need equipment updates, they will probably need 5 to 10 years to get that done. Observation: If that is the case, one could argue that the instrument based landing systems were there 'first' in any event.

no big deal. In the meantime, 4g is pretty quick on my phone, I'm not rushing out to buy a new 5g phone anyway. 5g can wait.
 
longblock454

longblock454

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 28, 2004
Messages
2,149
I don't even own a cell phone, so I could care less about 5G as well. But if it's due to negligently outdated equipment so CEOs and bean counters could get their bonuses, then screw them, the airline industry can suffer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top