Boeing and Airbus Warn of Risks from 5G, Ask for Implementation Delay

longblock454 said: The article fails to mention what specifically is the issue? Is the 5G somehow operating out of band or is the radar/altimeters sensitive to the 5G due to inadequate filtering of their own spectrum? More details needed, hard to eval who is at fault. Click to expand...

People trained in the technology will evaluate what the issue is. If the "Fault" is that the instrument based landing systems are 50 years old and need equipment updates, they will probably need 5 to 10 years to get that done. Observation: If that is the case, one could argue that the instrument based landing systems were there 'first' in any event.no big deal. In the meantime, 4g is pretty quick on my phone, I'm not rushing out to buy a new 5g phone anyway. 5g can wait.