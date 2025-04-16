Bob's Tech Closet Sale *Rare AGP GPU Inside*

BullseyeBob
Hello [H] members,
Mr E here, now BullseyeBob. I did a name change a while ago but as you can see I've been round these parts for quite some time. I need to sell some stuff to help cover expenses while my disability determination is in its never ending cycle of paperwork, arthritis specialist visits and appeals. I went through my tech closet and picked out the items I can part with and not have any regrets about. If you see anything here that you would like to purchase, I'd appreciate the help and the knowledge that the tech is going to a good home. There are a couple items that I know will spark interest and a lot that wont.
SOLD EVGA 750w G3 power supply. Dust free and includes all cables. $65 shipped.
Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium sound card. $25 shipped.
SOLD Two HD's and two SSD's. $40 for the lot, shipped. (pictured together from left to right - Samsung 160GB, Crucial 500GB, Raptor (listed separately below), Intel 80GB, Seagate Barracuda 1TB)
WD Raptor 150GB HD. $30 shipped.
Old memory PC 133, PC2 4200, PC2700 and a P4 3.06 I also have another P4 chip and two more sticks of memory from a Dell Dimension 8300 I can throw in this bundle. $20 shipped. (random picts)
And the star of the show.......
*ATI X800XT-PE 256MB AGP GPU*. With aftermarket Zalman cooler and original heatsink included. $150.00 shipped.
**This was a pretty hard card to find back in 2004 from what I remember. I also remember paying one hell of a price for it lol. Verified in my old Dell Dimension 8300, it works perfectly. Probably needs a TIM re-paste though. A great card for anyone looking to power a vintage XP era gaming machine.**
I also have other vintage items like a SuperNES console plus games, an N64 console plus games, some Apple branded (rainbow Apple) Bose speakers, master/slave style, that may spark someone's interest. Feel free to PM about them.
A consideration would be buy more than one item, get a better deal. There's always room for haggling.
PM me with any offers, questions or advice if I've absolutely over stepped/over priced on trying to sell any of these items. Haven't sold anything on here in a minute. I have a bit of all positive Heatware. https://www.heatware.com/u/66710 listed under Mr. E. I do have PayPal and I think its F&F I see requested the most. I'm pretty flexible when it comes to payment options.
I appreciate your time and possibly helping me get through a rough patch by picking up some tech. I'm doing this first cause I really don't want to part out my main rig. Thanks [H].
-edit- added requested info, updated listings
