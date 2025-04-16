Bob's Old Tech Sell Off *rare item inside*

Hello [H] members,



Mr E here, now BullseyeBob. I did a name change a while ago but as you can see I've been round these parts for quite some time. I need to sell some stuff to help cover expenses while my disability determination is in its never ending cycle of paperwork, arthritis specialist visits and appeals. I went through my tech closet and picked out the items I can part with and not have any regrets about. If you see anything here that you would like to purchase, I'd appreciate the help and the knowledge that the tech is going to a good home. There are a couple items that I know will spark interest and a lot that wont.



EVGA 750w G3 power supply. Dust free and includes all cables. $65 shipped.

Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium sound card. $30 shipped.

Random HD and SSD's. $40 for the lot (minus the Raptor) shipped. (pictured together)



More vintage like territory in this section.



WD Raptor 150GB HD. $40 shipped.

Old PC 133, PC2 4200, PC2700 and a P4 3.06 $20 shipped. (random picts)



And the star of the show.......



ATI X800XT-PE 256MB AGP graphics card. With aftermarket Zalman cooler and original heatsink included. $150.00 shipped.

This was a pretty hard card to find back in 2004 from what I remember. I also remember paying one hell of a price for it lol. Verified in an old Dell 8300, she works perfectly. A great card for anyone looking to power a vintage XP era gaming machine.



I am willing to sell the entire lot for $300 which would be $45 off, but I doubt anyone will want the whole enchilada.



PM me with any offers, questions or advice if I've absolutely over stepped/over priced on trying to sell any of these items. Haven't sold anything on here in a minute. I do have a bit of all positive Heatware. I also have other vintage items like a SuperNES plus games, a N64 plus games, some really old Apple branded, the rainbow apple, Bose speakers (master/slave) that may spark someone's interest. Feel free to PM about them.



I appreciate your time and possibly helping me get through a rough patch by picking up some tech. I'm doing this first cause I really don't want to part out my main rig. Thanks [H].