Board partner cards of the GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 may not utilize 12VHPWR connector

Igor's Lab seems to have information on the upcoming Nvidia GPUs in regards to the power connectors. Premium/higher end models of RTX 4070s may be offered with the new 12VHPWR, while lower end versions may use the older 8 pin. It is assumed all Founders Edition GPUs will use the 12VHPWR. RTX 4060ti/4060 may all use the 8 pin.
Makes sense, as these GPUs likely will not be using enough power to really warrant the need of the new connector. So if you're in the market for these cards, at least you may not have to worry about updating your PSU or using shoddy converters that will make cable management more of a pain.
