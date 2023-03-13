BNIB MSI RTX 4090 Gaming X

Brand New Sealed. Price $1650 shipped UPS Ground Paypal F&F or zelle.
MSI RTX 4090 Gaming X retail from 1650 to 1699, msi and newegg sell it for $1699 before tax. - https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-...aming x-_-14-137-761-_-Product&quicklink=true
Receipt will be provided after shipping. So you will have the proof of purchase.
MSI RTX 4090 Gaming X retail from 1650 to 1699, msi and newegg sell it for $1699 before tax. - https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-...aming x-_-14-137-761-_-Product&quicklink=true
Receipt will be provided after shipping. So you will have the proof of purchase.