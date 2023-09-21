BNIB - Denon AVR-X4700H 9.2 125W 8K Receiver

DMFD-Minister
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2008
- Messages
- 415
Hey Folks! I had plans for a theatre, but things are on hold for now due to the economy. Looking to sell this Denon Receiver. It's never been opened and is brand new in box.
Specs can be found here:
https://www.denon.com/en-us/product/archive-av-receivers/avrx4700h/300019.html
Asking $1599
Heatware
https://www.heatware.com/u/78153/to
Specs can be found here:
https://www.denon.com/en-us/product/archive-av-receivers/avrx4700h/300019.html
Asking $1599
Heatware
https://www.heatware.com/u/78153/to