Bluetooth + USB Wireless Keyboard

Any recommendations for a decent keyboard that has both bluetooth and USB wireless connectivity? SOmething under $100
Mainly used for office work and RTS games. I play any other games with Xbox controller
I've looked far and wide for one but keep seeing only USB wireless ones for the price range. You'd think in 2022, there would be more keyboards with multi input functionality like their mice companions.
If all else fails, I'll jsut settle for this keyboard: https://www.amazon.com/NPET-Dedicat...refix=wireless+keyboard,aps,137&sr=8-132&th=1
Mainly used for office work and RTS games. I play any other games with Xbox controller
I've looked far and wide for one but keep seeing only USB wireless ones for the price range. You'd think in 2022, there would be more keyboards with multi input functionality like their mice companions.
If all else fails, I'll jsut settle for this keyboard: https://www.amazon.com/NPET-Dedicat...refix=wireless+keyboard,aps,137&sr=8-132&th=1