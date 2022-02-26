Bluetooth + USB Wireless Keyboard

E

edo101

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2018
Messages
427
Any recommendations for a decent keyboard that has both bluetooth and USB wireless connectivity? SOmething under $100

Mainly used for office work and RTS games. I play any other games with Xbox controller

I've looked far and wide for one but keep seeing only USB wireless ones for the price range. You'd think in 2022, there would be more keyboards with multi input functionality like their mice companions.

If all else fails, I'll jsut settle for this keyboard: https://www.amazon.com/NPET-Dedicat...refix=wireless+keyboard,aps,137&sr=8-132&th=1
 
