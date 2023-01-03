Bluetooth audio, OSX and Sony LDAC headphones

Is there anything available that does all the above?



I have a Mac Studio and I’m trying to optimize the Bluetooth output. I want to use Sony WH-1000XM5 and they use LDAC audio (a Sony thing).



Is there a Bluetooth transmitter that’ll connect to the computer via USB and give me better audio than the stock computer?



I define better as better sound and less delay (or have an adjustable delay to synch up audio / video).



I’m not interested in going back to wired.