Bluetooth adapters for MMCX IEMs

    Has anyone else purchased one of these? Apparently Bluetooth 5.0 offers sufficiently good sound quality that true wireless earbuds have started to appear. To see, I bought the following MEE audio product.

    https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B07NDN1NGZ

    However, I'm returning it because it has a noticeable hiss, which is a major drawback when listening in quiet indoor environment.

    I'm curious if anyone has purchased one of the other ones out there. Are there products without hiss or is this an inherent limitation of Bluetooth? What's battery life like? Does the connection work well even in crowded public spaces with significant interference?

    What was your experience like?
     
