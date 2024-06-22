‘Blue screen of death’ at the ballpark

erek
Dreaded BSOD pops during MLB game with the Mariners
Oof
“With young millennials, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, there’s energy and excitement that can be created from meme culture and from the surprise or silliness of something,” Thompson said. “It’s a little bit of our niche, but also something that separates us from the rest of Major League Baseball teams. And we’re going to continue to go down that path, and I can’t promise you that it won’t continue to get weirder.”
Source: https://www.geekwire.com/2024/blue-...ers-tapped-a-tech-nerve-in-viral-rally-video/
