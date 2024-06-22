‘Blue screen of death’ at the ballpark

Status
Not open for further replies.
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,725
Dreaded BSOD pops during MLB game with the Mariners

Oof

1719085536054.png


“With young millennials, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, there’s energy and excitement that can be created from meme culture and from the surprise or silliness of something,” Thompson said. “It’s a little bit of our niche, but also something that separates us from the rest of Major League Baseball teams. And we’re going to continue to go down that path, and I can’t promise you that it won’t continue to get weirder.”

Source: https://www.geekwire.com/2024/blue-...ers-tapped-a-tech-nerve-in-viral-rally-video/
 
erek said:
Dreaded BSOD pops during MLB game with the Mariners

Oof

View attachment 661329

“With young millennials, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, there’s energy and excitement that can be created from meme culture and from the surprise or silliness of something,” Thompson said. “It’s a little bit of our niche, but also something that separates us from the rest of Major League Baseball teams. And we’re going to continue to go down that path, and I can’t promise you that it won’t continue to get weirder.”

Source: https://www.geekwire.com/2024/blue-...ers-tapped-a-tech-nerve-in-viral-rally-video/
Click to expand...

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijSZ4grHQ74
 
erek said:
Oof
Click to expand...
oof? did you even read it?
"But as a cursor arrow quickly moved across the screen and new windows began to pop open, including a Spotify playlist titled “Emergency Rally Songs,” the rally gimmick started to materialize. The “operator” opened a PowerPoint document and started typing: “Sorry our last video bugged out … BUT FANS, WE NEED YOU NOW!!!! …. SEATTLE, ON YOUR FEET!!!!!!!!! …. IT IS RALLY TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!”"
https://hardforum.com/forums/wlwc.108/
edit: it was also microsoft night...
 
Last edited:
pendragon1 said:
oof? did you even read it?
"But as a cursor arrow quickly moved across the screen and new windows began to pop open, including a Spotify playlist titled “Emergency Rally Songs,” the rally gimmick started to materialize. The “operator” opened a PowerPoint document and started typing: “Sorry our last video bugged out … BUT FANS, WE NEED YOU NOW!!!! …. SEATTLE, ON YOUR FEET!!!!!!!!! …. IT IS RALLY TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!”"
https://hardforum.com/forums/wlwc.108/
Click to expand...
He couldn't have.
 
pendragon1 said:
oof? did you even read it?
"But as a cursor arrow quickly moved across the screen and new windows began to pop open, including a Spotify playlist titled “Emergency Rally Songs,” the rally gimmick started to materialize. The “operator” opened a PowerPoint document and started typing: “Sorry our last video bugged out … BUT FANS, WE NEED YOU NOW!!!! …. SEATTLE, ON YOUR FEET!!!!!!!!! …. IT IS RALLY TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!”"
https://hardforum.com/forums/wlwc.108/
edit: it was also microsoft night...
Click to expand...
Furious_Styles said:
He couldn't have.
Click to expand...
i was just doing what their entertainment team was doing, but here to garner more engagement
 
It's really sad the number of times I've already seen this re-posted by people who were duped into thinking that this was real - probably having never read past the headline and the clickbait photo.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top