Blue Prince - Make your way through an ever changing mansion to find the elusive '46th Room' [Releases Apr 10th]

A

atarumoroboshi18

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2013
Messages
377
Blue Prince

This one really piqued my interest. You are an heir to the family fortune, but it all hinges on one single condition. You must find 'Room 46'. Why is this so difficult? The mansion changes every single day, based on your choices. Each room is a different room and can either help or hinder your progress. There are tons of different rooms, from storage closets, to security rooms, to garages, etc.

Gotta admit, I'm pumped for this one and can't wait to get it when it comes out next year.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Tc2QwYAlY0
 
My wife's birthday is right around that date, so this gives me something new to surprise her with.
 
