Blue Prince - Make your way through an ever changing mansion to find the elusive '46th Room' [Releases Apr 10th]

This one really piqued my interest. You are an heir to the family fortune, but it all hinges on one single condition. You must find 'Room 46'. Why is this so difficult? The mansion changes every single day, based on your choices. Each room is a different room and can either help or hinder your progress. There are tons of different rooms, from storage closets, to security rooms, to garages, etc.
Gotta admit, I'm pumped for this one and can't wait to get it when it comes out next year.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Tc2QwYAlY0
