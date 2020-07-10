Armenius
Creating a thread for the new game. Initially posted trailers to the old thread for the first game.
The sequel to the 8-bit companion game to Ritual of the Night has been released today. The game looks like it is much bigger than the original from the info gleaned so far. It also has a higher base price to match ($15 USD vs. $10)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1257360/Bloodstained_Curse_of_the_Moon_2/
Boss Rush Mode will be added next week.
