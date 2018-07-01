Bloodborne, Splinter Cell Sequels Spotted at Amazon Italy

Megalith
New listings at Amazon Italy suggest that new installments of Bloodborne and Splinter Cell are on the way. While both have been rumored to be in development, neither were mentioned at this year’s E3. Perhaps an announcement is finally coming soon.
Splinter Cell is one of the games that was missing from E3 2018. Fans were expecting some sort of announcement or reveal, but there was no mention of the beloved franchise at the biggest event of the year. Now it seems with Splinter Cell listed on Amazon Italy, there could be some hope.
