Bloodborne, Splinter Cell Sequels Spotted at Amazon Italy

scojer said: https://www.ign.com/articles/new-splinter-cell-in-development-report?utm_source=twitter



I hope they bring Michael Ironside back I hope they bring Michael Ironside back Click to expand...

They did bring him back when they had Sam Fisher show up in Ghost Recon Wildlands so I am hopeful they'll bring him back for the stand-alone title. Although he's getting up there in age and he'll have to be replaced eventually; but the question is who do you get to replace such an iconic voice?