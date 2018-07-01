Bloodborne, Splinter Cell Sequels Spotted at Amazon Italy

New listings at Amazon Italy suggest that new installments of Bloodborne and Splinter Cell are on the way. While both have been rumored to be in development, neither were mentioned at this year’s E3. Perhaps an announcement is finally coming soon.

Splinter Cell is one of the games that was missing from E3 2018. Fans were expecting some sort of announcement or reveal, but there was no mention of the beloved franchise at the biggest event of the year. Now it seems with Splinter Cell listed on Amazon Italy, there could be some hope.
 
Korrd

Oh, man. I can't wait for another Splinter Cell. Blacklist was a blast. Just please, please bring back Michael Ironside.
 
TwiceOver

The 12/31 date is Amazon's place holder date. Smash Bros for Switch was the same way until the date was announced.
 
zamardii12

scojer

zamardii12 said:
They did bring him back when they had Sam Fisher show up in Ghost Recon Wildlands so I am hopeful they'll bring him back for the stand-alone title. Although he's getting up there in age and he'll have to be replaced eventually; but the question is who do you get to replace such an iconic voice?
I think this guy:
 
zamardii12 said:
They did bring him back when they had Sam Fisher show up in Ghost Recon Wildlands so I am hopeful they'll bring him back for the stand-alone title. Although he's getting up there in age and he'll have to be replaced eventually; but the question is who do you get to replace such an iconic voice?
They already replaced him in Blacklist. And frankly, I didn't even notice until someone told me.
 
I want to say I am looking forward to Splinter Cell, but it will be nothing like the games I enjoyed most likely. I do hope Ubisoft makes a stealth based game like Chaos Theory as it would stand out compared to their other offerings which are becoming too similar. But I don't have hope.
 
