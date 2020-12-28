Blood Pressure Drug may be Key to Increasing Lifespan, New Study Shows

erek
"Accumulating studies have argued that the mitochondrial unfolded protein response (UPRmt) is a mitochondrial stress response that promotes longevity in model organisms. In the present study, we screened an off-patent drug library to identify compounds that activate UPRmt using a mitochondrial chaperone hsp-6::GFP reporter system in Caenorhabditis elegans. Metolazone, a diuretic primarily used to treat congestive heart failure and high blood pressure, was identified as a prominent hit as it upregulated hsp-6::GFP and not the endoplasmic reticulum chaperone hsp-4::GFP. Furthermore, metolazone specifically induced the expression of mitochondrial chaperones in the HeLa cell line. Metolazone also extended the lifespan of worms in a atfs-1 and ubl-5-dependent manner. Notably, metolazone failed to increase lifespan in worms with knocked-down nkcc-1. These results suggested that metolazone activates the UPRmt across species and prolongs the lifespan of C. elegans."
https://www.osaka-cu.ac.jp/en/news/...-key-to-increasing-lifespan-new-study-shows-1
