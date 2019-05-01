Blood Inside - a Luxury, Budget Meshify Mini.

Finally we deal with the AIO and the fans!It's an Asetek-based AIO, but unlike most others it's expandable - the fittings on the radiator can be unscrewed, making it possible to daisy chain multiple Celsius units.This is actually pretty cool, as it makes it possible to easily build a "whole system" AIO that also covers a GPU, or even multiple CPU/GPU systems.It comes with 2x Dynamic fans that are good quality and static-pressure oriented.This makes quite a difference on AIO's, since aluminium radiators are usually high in fin density and will struggle with low quality and low static pressure fans.It definitely fits much better on the system, compared to the one I had previously!There are also no writings/marks on the side of the radiator, unlike some of the units that I saw in Youtube reviews.They come in both 120 and 140 size, and either with black or white blades.These are black 140's.... I asked for 3 of them but got 6 lol, so I guess you'll see the rest in other future projects!Now let's be clear - I'm very picky with fans, as I've been spoiled by the ridiculous power and quality of server-grade fans.High quality fans make a huge difference in cooling, whether you are on air or on water - and quality isn't just a fancy hydrodinamic bearing or the design of the blades.You get a great fan when you don't cheap out on motor, plastics, and when your manifacturer can work under tight tolerances.I'm definitely satisfied with the Venturi's. They have the heft and the weight that I expect from a high quality fan - yes, you can judge a fan by it's weight. Deltas start at around 250g for a 120.The blades have just the right amount of play, and when powered on they are very well balanced with absolutely no oscillations. They're VERY silent, while moving a lot of air.PS: you know it's good fans when you touch them by mistake and they cut you.Don't try it with Deltas though.