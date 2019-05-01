Blood Inside - a Luxury, Budget Meshify Mini.

k4X8QOGh.jpg

An all-AMD budget system, made with care and attention to detail.

Sponsored by Fractal Design.
Made with <3 by Enter Plasma.

Main Features:
Fully custom sleeved system, with MDPC-X Haze Grey & Code Red
Custom light bars with UV LED's
Maximum price/performance and budget squeezing



Hardware List:
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (@3.8ghz 1.35v, SOC @ 0.95v)
GPU: Sapphire AMD RX 580 4GB Pulse
Motherboard: Asrock B450M Steel Legend
Ram: Kingston HyperX Predator (@ 3000mhz 16-16-16-16-36 CR1)
SSD: Crucial P1 500GB
PSU: FSP Hyper S 600W
Case: Fractal Design Meshify C Mini TG

Cooling / Accessories:
AIO: Fractal Design Celsius S24
Fans: Fractal Design Venturi HP-14 & Dynamic X2
Jonsbo M.2 Heatsink

Custom Stuff:
Stainless Steel Screws + Alu Washers
Sleeved Cables - MDPC-X Haze Grey & Code Red, with Alphacool Eiskamm Alu red cable combs.
UV Light Bars
Twister Mod Stickers (Fans)



First Pics:

IueoncOl.jpg


eSFd0pSl.jpg


CC4UDtYl.jpg


C5xuVexl.jpg


hZiWEb9l.jpg


y3IbV5Jl.jpg


Wfgfe5Dl.jpg


0krEv9ql.jpg


8g34dfxl.jpg


w5iURvVl.jpg


ysz36YWl.jpg


nkUK7fCl.jpg


4dhT93Dl.jpg

 
UPDATE #1 - Overclocking & Stability, other updates.

HmrC86ml.jpg


Sorry for the delay with the updates!
While the system was working out of the box, testing revealed that it wasn't stable at all. I went a bit further with the physical modding, but the system's stability has been my main focus for the past few weeks.

I had a nasty combination of issues, and I had to invest some time into learning more about the board, the Ryzen platform in general and overall memory tuning to make it work well.

1) This RAM kit's XMP has weird timings, isn't tuned at all for Ryzen (specially 1° Gen), and wasn't stable at all.

2) This board looks great, has really cool features, BUT... OC settings and defaults are not really amazing.
It has the tendency to go really hard on voltage: default SOC is around 1.1v, and default VDDP is 1.05v.

3) 1° Gen Ryzen IMC is very picky, so it made all of the above even more of a headache to stabilize.



After much learning and tweaking I was able to get 3000mhz 16-16-16-16-36 stable, with decently tight secondary timings.
Considering that this is b-die (although meh b-die), I definitely could've done better in frequency.
But this already took wayyyy more time than I expected, and since this isn't my computer in the end I give full priority to great long-term stability over slightly better performance.

SOC voltage is 0.95v with auto (low) LLC, DDR4 is at 1.35v, and VDDP is at 0.95v.
BGS/BGS-alt, power-down and gear-down are disabled - with CR at 1T.
Currently testing all of this with a 4ghz CPU overclock, at 1.375v looks stable so far.

Passed 30K% memory coverage with 0 errors.

FHvhyBol.jpg


I don't consider the usually recommended 3K/6K% passing to be an indication of good stability - at least not enough for customers.
I've often had settings fail at 8K/11K%, but anything that is over 15-20K% looks to be able to go forever with no issues and I'd consider it close enough to JEDEC-level stability.



I also want to give a massive shoutout to Karhu Software's RAM Test.

All of this wouldn't have been possible without his software.
This thing is absolutely amazing and will drastically decrease testing time - which is VITAL if you're doing some serious RAM tinkering and want to be done with it before your platform becomes obsolete.
This 2 week's work would have easily taken me 2 months with HCI. It's paid software, but worth every penny.
Consider purchasing his RAM Test utility at: https://www.karhusoftware.com/ramtest/



Aside from that - I also went a bit further with the modding, although it's not complete yet.
I've built and installed some UV light bars, and look absolutely stunning! Still not 100% final as I want to fix them better to the case and paint the frame in black.

1OyAcBpl.jpg


XpyDUI8l.jpg




The Jonsbo M.2 heatsink has also arrived. You can see it installed in the pictures of the system right above.

3XKqflJl.jpg


p6AnCEIl.jpg


IqQmzgTl.jpg




There's more: new fans and a new AIO incoming, courtesy of a special supporter that will be unveiled when everything arrives :)
I'm waiting for those to finish the last sleeved cables.

And well, I've also modified a bit the photo setup with some fancy vinyl marmor. Should make any future pics look a bit better than my old brutalized table, what do you think?

0mtw4Rzl.jpg




NEXT: New fans & AIO!
 
UPDATE #2 - Fractal Design steps in!


Finally we deal with the AIO and the fans!

Thanks to Fractal Design for supporting the project and sponsoring one of their Celsius S24 AIO's + SIX Venturi HP-14 fans!

v2y4Kpdl.jpg


cyU4aZ5l.jpg




The Celsius S24 is a 240mm AIO tailored for silence, with a couple tricks up its sleeve.

It's an Asetek-based AIO, but unlike most others it's expandable - the fittings on the radiator can be unscrewed, making it possible to daisy chain multiple Celsius units.
This is actually pretty cool, as it makes it possible to easily build a "whole system" AIO that also covers a GPU, or even multiple CPU/GPU systems.

It comes with 2x Dynamic fans that are good quality and static-pressure oriented.
This makes quite a difference on AIO's, since aluminium radiators are usually high in fin density and will struggle with low quality and low static pressure fans.

It definitely fits much better on the system, compared to the one I had previously!
There are also no writings/marks on the side of the radiator, unlike some of the units that I saw in Youtube reviews.

UprLbh8l.jpg

ZvWUSarl.jpg

2g3yOs7l.jpg





The Venturi series is Fractal Design's top end, silence and static-pressure oriented line of fans.
They come in both 120 and 140 size, and either with black or white blades.
These are black 140's.... I asked for 3 of them but got 6 lol, so I guess you'll see the rest in other future projects!

Now let's be clear - I'm very picky with fans, as I've been spoiled by the ridiculous power and quality of server-grade fans.
High quality fans make a huge difference in cooling, whether you are on air or on water - and quality isn't just a fancy hydrodinamic bearing or the design of the blades.
You get a great fan when you don't cheap out on motor, plastics, and when your manifacturer can work under tight tolerances.

I'm definitely satisfied with the Venturi's. They have the heft and the weight that I expect from a high quality fan - yes, you can judge a fan by it's weight. Deltas start at around 250g for a 120.
The blades have just the right amount of play, and when powered on they are very well balanced with absolutely no oscillations. They're VERY silent, while moving a lot of air.

5PBE8f9l.jpg

rsQ0R7ol.jpg

8j2Kdk1l.jpg



And here's the result:

jL401Ral.jpg

5X0W8tDl.jpg

5LrR9ERl.jpg


PS: you know it's good fans when you touch them by mistake and they cut you.
Don't try it with Deltas though.

vgnIo41l.jpg


NEXT: Finishing touches and fancy pictures!
 
UPDATE #3: Some more details, some more pics. Waiting for 2 last parts.

AaPINZcl.jpg




So, some more quick things that I did was painting black a couple pieces: GPU PCI-E bracket, AIO bracket, and Light Bars.
It's actually my first time trying to paint something, while not professional it turned out decent I think!

2MqUZLql.jpg


v9wHSA7l.jpg


aTSrgYwl.jpg


3MKAJ1il.jpg




Got to make more pics while the system was disassembled, and I took the time to finish up the fan cables to make them invisible.

PS: both my setup and skills in taking pictures is still not really impressive, so I'm trying to get the hang of doing some manual color correction. If anyone reading knows more than me about this, feel free to share your opinion :)

oAnH4bZl.jpg


18gLjHhl.jpg


CppK6Nrl.jpg


CbvE9del.jpg


XOPq2Bhl.jpg




And finally, back to fully assembled. Goddamn reflections, I'll have to deal with them for the next round of pics.

TVSrLKFl.jpg


24ffpNEl.jpg




Now just waiting on a couple RGB fans, and new black thumbscrews for the AIO to substitute those dark nickel ones.



NEXT: GRAN FINALE
 
lightsout

Joined
Mar 15, 2014
Messages
1,146
Looks good man, sweet little build, I like the look of that AIO, nice tubing, looks very clean.

I can definitely appreciate a build that is done well that doesn't have to be dual 2080ti's and x299.
 
mangapc

mangapc

Joined
May 20, 2010
Messages
321
Hey, where did you get that heavy-duty power cord from? I would like to get one. Build is going great, keep up the good work.
 
