Blood Inside - a Luxury, Budget Meshify Mini.

Sorry for the delay with the updates!While the system was working out of the box, testing revealed that it wasn't stable at all. I went a bit further with the physical modding, but the system's stability has been my main focus for the past few weeks.I had a nasty combination of issues, and I had to invest some time into learning more about the board, the Ryzen platform in general and overall memory tuning to make it work well.1) This RAM kit's XMP has weird timings, isn't tuned at all for Ryzen (specially 1° Gen), and wasn't stable at all.2) This board looks great, has really cool features, BUT... OC settings and defaults are not really amazing.It has the tendency to go really hard on voltage: default SOC is around 1.1v, and default VDDP is 1.05v.3) 1° Gen Ryzen IMC is very picky, so it made all of the above even more of a headache to stabilize.After much learning and tweaking I was able to get 3000mhz 16-16-16-16-36 stable, with decently tight secondary timings.Considering that this is b-die (although meh b-die), I definitely could've done better in frequency.But this already took wayyyy more time than I expected, and since this isn't my computer in the end I give full priority to great long-term stability over slightly better performance.SOC voltage is 0.95v with auto (low) LLC, DDR4 is at 1.35v, and VDDP is at 0.95v.BGS/BGS-alt, power-down and gear-down are disabled - with CR at 1T.Currently testing all of this with a 4ghz CPU overclock, at 1.375v looks stable so far.Passed 30K% memory coverage with 0 errors.I don't consider the usually recommended 3K/6K% passing to be an indication of good stability - at least not enough for customers.I've often had settings fail at 8K/11K%, but anything that is over 15-20K% looks to be able to go forever with no issues and I'd consider it close enough to JEDEC-level stability.All of this wouldn't have been possible without his software.This thing is absolutely amazing and will drastically decrease testing time - which is VITAL if you're doing some serious RAM tinkering and want to be done with it before your platform becomes obsolete.This 2 week's work would have easily taken me 2 months with HCI. It's paid software, but worth every penny.Consider purchasing his RAM Test utility at: https://www.karhusoftware.com/ramtest/ Aside from that - I also went a bit further with the modding, although it's not complete yet.I've built and installed some UV light bars, and look absolutely stunning! Still not 100% final as I want to fix them better to the case and paint the frame in black.The Jonsbo M.2 heatsink has also arrived. You can see it installed in the pictures of the system right above.There's more: new fans and a new AIO incoming, courtesy of athat will be unveiled when everything arrivesI'm waiting for those to finish the last sleeved cables.And well, I've also modified a bit the photo setup with some fancy vinyl marmor. Should make any future pics look a bit better than my old brutalized table, what do you think?