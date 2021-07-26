blocking devices on guest network when devices change macs ?

I ran into this problem at work a few times, we have a open guest network at a few sties (we can't password it sadly)

Anyway some folks have found out about that have have been gathering around the buildings and making problems for our workers. Now I know this is more of a physical security problem and they been taking care of it. But I was asked to block their devices witch got me thinking, since modern mobile devices change their mac addresses whats the best way to block or limit network access to the devices now?