Block pop up video windows on yahoo pages in chrome?

I'm using chrome (partially because firefox seems unable to import bookmarks and such; I try, it says it's successful, but doesn't actually work). Reading yahoo articles, a video window keeps popping up which moves down and keeps covering the text of the article. I have a data cap, and don't want unwanted videos using up my data. Here's the white box (shown in the lower r corner of the screen) which keeps popping up, covering the text. I've searched and the only offered possible solution is to install Yahoo's tool bar, which I don't need or want. I have tried adblock and adblock plus extensions, as well as autoplay stopper, with no success.