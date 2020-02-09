Blizzard’s last six months have shown a rapidly changing company

erek

erek

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,303
Opinion? Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 (unless first-person 3D) are of no interest to me.

"Granted, Blizzard didn’t have fixer Rod Fergusson in its ranks for Reforged. And based on what we know of Diablo 4, it’s looking to be the sort of grim, badass action game that fans are hoping for. The next game in the demon-slaying franchise just happens to be shaping up during a period of sweeping cultural change at the development studio, and that’s bound to influence the game somehow.

“We have more new products in development today at Blizzard than we’ve ever had in our history,” Adham said at BlizzCon 2018. “And our future is very bright.”"

www.polygon.com

Blizzard’s last six months have shown a rapidly changing company

What recent hires and development decisions tell us about the future of the studio
www.polygon.com www.polygon.com
 
L

Lakados

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
1,909
More titles than ever so like 3???? I have liked a lot of what Blizzard did in the past but nothing they have done in the past few years inspires me with any confidence.
 
dgz

dgz

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Feb 15, 2010
Messages
5,662
WarCraft, WarCraft 2, StarCraft, StarCraft 2.

That's Blizzard to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top