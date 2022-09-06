Blizzard revoked Diablo immortal purchases made on 3'rd party sites

Lakados

So seeking ways to spend less wannabe whales took to 3'rd party sites that were selling in-game currency for significantly less than the official blizzard ones.
How the 3'rd party was getting ahold of said currency is up to debate, ranging from hacking, to stolen credit cards, to simply buying them in developing countries where they are less and transferring them to the US and other more expensive markets.
Either way when Blizzard caught on they deducted the costs of the ill-gotten orbs from player accounts leaving many of those players with extremely negative balances.
Since matchmaking is done based on the number of Orbs spent, players in the extreme negatives are unable to play anything ranked because they cant match with anybody, which to clear off would mean they need to spend 10's even 100's of thousands of USD in the store.
Needless to say, they are just quitting the game instead.

I mean, I think spending real world currency on in game shit is profoundly stupid in general, but that said, they tried to beat the system and they paid the consequences. I don't have a problem with that.

This should be the way it is in all levels of society. Either dot every I and cross every T, or get pummeled. You try to look for loop holes or workarounds? You get pummeled.

I'd kind of like that.
 
UnknownSouljer

Garbage game proves to be garbage?

The fact that it's even possible to spend $100k on a MOBILE GAME (and still not have everything and I do mean everything) already shows how terrible a rip-off these gamble mechanics are. Paying $60 for a game isn't good enough, we need $100k+ gamble whales! And kids just keep eating it up.
Gamble mechanics really should be made illegal.
 
Lakados

I mean, I think spending real world currency on in game shit is profoundly stupid in general, but that said, they tried to beat the system and they paid the consequences. I don't have a problem with that.

This should be the way it is in all levels of society. Either dot every I and cross every T, or get pummeled. You try to look for loop holes or workarounds? You get pummeled.

I'd kind of like that.
I agree. It's funny I just find it also funny how Blizzard chose to deal with it. Not rolling back the characters and their purchases which they could obviously track but instead just saddle them with shitloads of debt.
 
duronboy

When did "3rd" become "3'rd"
This should be the way it is in all levels of society. Either dot every I and cross every T, or get pummeled.
So if I buy a giftcard in the forum, here, and it turns out the company the card is for doesn't like it, I should have the entire value of the card subtracted from my bank account? I don't think that makes any sense.

Not a fan of NFTs but this attitude has implications you might not be aware of.
 
Lakados

When did "3rd" become "3'rd"

So if I buy a giftcard in the forum, here, and it turns out the company the card is for doesn't like it, I should have the entire value of the card subtracted from my bank account? I don't think that makes any sense.

Not a fan of NFTs but this attitude has implications you might not be aware of.
Gift cards don't quite track here, Giftcards have a set value regardless of the country they are claimed in.
I mean if somebody here in the forum is selling a fully loaded $50 USD gift card for $5 USD, that doesn't sound sketchy to you?
 
duronboy

Giftcards have a set value
Let's say I got a giftcard for a bad GPU at the start of 2020, but I didn't start shopping for a new GPU for a few months. Whatever the card I got credit for wouldn't be available at that price anymore.

Or, let's say I bought a GPU at the peak of the idiocy and then it went bad just a few weeks ago. I might have a giftcard with way more value than the videocard. That literally happened to a user here.

$50 USD gift card for $5 USD, that doesn't sound sketchy to you?
The article simply states that sometimes the discounts were that extreme. The discounts for giftcards offered in this forum aren't that extreme, but they are significant.
 
