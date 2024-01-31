Blizzard has released Warcraft-Warcraft II and Diablo on Battle.net

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
2,482
Even though these games have been on GOG DRM free, for years now, Blizzard decided to milk the masses for a little bit more.
Warcraft II comes with the expansion Beyond The Dark Portal, and Diablo comes with Hellfire at least.

1706664138209.png


https://us.shop.battle.net/en-us/product/warcraft-orcs-and-humans

https://us.shop.battle.net/en-us/product/warcraft-ii-battle-net-edition

https://us.shop.battle.net/en-us/product/diablo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top