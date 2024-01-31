Blizzard has released Warcraft-Warcraft II and Diablo on Battle.net

CAD4466HK
Even though these games have been on GOG DRM free, for years now, Blizzard decided to milk the masses for a little bit more.
Warcraft II comes with the expansion Beyond The Dark Portal, and Diablo comes with Hellfire at least.
https://us.shop.battle.net/en-us/product/warcraft-orcs-and-humans
https://us.shop.battle.net/en-us/product/warcraft-ii-battle-net-edition
https://us.shop.battle.net/en-us/product/diablo
