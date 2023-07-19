Blizzard games are coming to Steam

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 37,849
Microsoft revealed today that it plans to bring a "selection" of games to Steam now that the major roadblocks in the way of their acquisition of Activision Blizzard are out of the way. The first game coming to Steam is Overwatch 2, and will be available starting August 10. A Battle.net account will still be required to play the game. Steam features such as friends list and achievements will be supported, and crossplay with the Battle.net version will be possible. It doesn't look like the Battle.net software is required to be installed to play the Steam version.
https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/blizzard/23982127/overwatch-2-coming-to-steam-on-august-10
https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/blizzard/23982127/overwatch-2-coming-to-steam-on-august-10