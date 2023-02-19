Blizzard Company-Wide Meeting Reportedly Made Employees Feel "Extremely Unimportant And Unsupported”

Time for the union to earn their dues.



Also Blizzard continues the tradition of no longer being Blizzard. They’re a trash dev now, there is nothing significant about what they’re doing. I expect they will spend all of their relational capital relatively quickly as they push for annual release cycles, overwork their people, do unfavorable management decisions, and their products continues to downward spiral.



The faster gamers learn that blizzard isn’t blizzard the better. Nostalgia needs to die. Good games need to win.