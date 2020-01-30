Bling, Blink, RGB, Blame, Bam, Shakka Flashing, Walkkaa--I'm Old School--WTF? LOL

So I'm listing out my new build and I'm seeing tons of lighting options, and I'm confused about how to go about it. Even back before lighting was where it is today, I invested in a couple of florescent light s and a couple of LED 230mm fans for my old Huge tower case, because you know, huge was in back then. I'm tryig to get a grip on color--lol. What are the options for lighting these days. I see: --LED RAM --LEDs on the mother board itself? --Case lights with built in controller (huh?). --LED lights controllable through the case/software? --LED lights on fans controlled by the MB and or case? F-me! Someone lease clue me in! If I use lights, I'd like to be able to control them from one central location, such as using the MB/software to control all of them, if possible. I really don't want to use two or three different means to control lighting. I DO NOT want to be held hostage to any lights that are preconfigured and have no way to change them at all. For instance, I've seen some cases that come with their own LED fans and they are either on or off using a case button. So it's either blasting full RGB mode or nothing. Nope! School me!