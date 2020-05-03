Blender, Facebook State-of-the-Art Human-Like Chatbot, Now Open Source

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,825
This is actually really cool. I stood up a chat instance myself to play with. Here's some results:
"According to Facebook, Blender's edge over Meena can be explained based on Blender's skill blending and generation strategies. Strikingly, human evaluators preferred a conversation with Blender over a conversation with humans 49% of the time, while this figure decreases to 36% when using models unable to blending skills.
Evolution of human-like chatbots does not end with Blender, which still displays a number of shortcomings, like contradicting or repeating itself, or "hallucinate" knowledge, i.e. made-up facts.
https://www.infoq.com/news/2020/04/facebook-blender-chatbot/
"According to Facebook, Blender's edge over Meena can be explained based on Blender's skill blending and generation strategies. Strikingly, human evaluators preferred a conversation with Blender over a conversation with humans 49% of the time, while this figure decreases to 36% when using models unable to blending skills.
Evolution of human-like chatbots does not end with Blender, which still displays a number of shortcomings, like contradicting or repeating itself, or "hallucinate" knowledge, i.e. made-up facts.
Major areas of research for future development are mitigating gender bias, filtering out harmful language, and others. Facebook hopes that Blender can help the AI research community to further advance the state of the art of conversational chatbots."We’re currently exploring ways to further improve the conversational quality of our models in longer conversations with new architectures and different loss functions. We’re also focused on building stronger classifiers to filter out harmful language in dialogues. And we’ve seen preliminary success in studies to help mitigate gender bias in chatbots.
https://www.infoq.com/news/2020/04/facebook-blender-chatbot/