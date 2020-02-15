Bleeding Edge (4v4 team brawler)

Bleeding Edge From the studio behind DmC: Devil May Cry and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice comes Bleeding Edge, a fast and frenetic 4v4 team brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem!

the game will feature full crossplay between Xbox, W10 and Steam...closed beta going on this weekend- Feb 14- 17th...open to anyone who pre-ordered the game, played the alpha as well as all Game Pass users...game launches on March 24th 2020...official website with tons more info...