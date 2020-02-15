Bleeding Edge (4v4 team brawler)

P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,130
From the studio behind DmC: Devil May Cry and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice comes Bleeding Edge, a fast and frenetic 4v4 team brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem...the game will feature full crossplay between Xbox, W10 and Steam...closed beta going on this weekend- Feb 14- 17th...open to anyone who pre-ordered the game, played the alpha as well as all Game Pass users...game launches on March 24th 2020...

official website with tons more info...
www.bleedingedge.com

Bleeding Edge

From the studio behind DmC: Devil May Cry and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice comes Bleeding Edge, a fast and frenetic 4v4 team brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem!
www.bleedingedge.com www.bleedingedge.com

Bleeding Edge- The Ultimate Beginner's Guide

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top