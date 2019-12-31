Blast from the Past - The Mysterious SATA Ports that Won't Work

Let me preface this by saying - I don't expect much, this is all probably a shot in the dark that's a waste of time, but I need to up my post count here and this is something that's bugged me for years. Hopefully this is in the correct forum. The scene: I have a little crap-box Cisnet tower that I've had for a while. I've done work to it over the last decade as I've learned about computing, like putting 2gb of RAM in it, upgrading the CPU to an Athlon 64 3200+, and other little minor things. I've upgraded the BIOS too, which was probably a mistake. It's good enough for a small web or game server here and there when my normal quadcore board is busy (or down... ugh) The board is branded as an ASUS board: K8VMX/S, which is apparently equivalent to a Fujitsu-Siemens D1711 board. The BIOS it currently has on it is the most recent D1711 BIOS from 2006 or so, that I managed to scrounge up from some dark net Ukranian site that went offline a while ago. And before you ask, the "official" Cisnet BIOS has long since been lost to the sands of time. The problem: I'm currently limited to IDE drives only. Obviously, this leaves me in a pinch as storage options go, and it's slow storage at that. However, the motherboard does have two SATA ports available on it, labeled SATA1 and SATA2. Surely if the ports were added, the motherboard must have support for SATA drives, right?! I can't access them no matter what I do. Drives attached to them don't spin up, don't appear in BIOS, Windows Device Manager or any Linux drive listings, hell there's not even any BIOS options for anything relating to SATA as far as I know (although, it has be been a few months since I've looked at this machine in-depth, there may be something I've missed). So, I'm not sure whether they're just vestigial plugs that got added to a board that doesn't support them, I screwed the pooch by upgrading to an "unofficial" BIOS version, or if things are just plain broken. Again, this isn't a critical fix, but more a labor of love for an old machine that was my first real entry into the PC realm. Any insight that the Wise Ones are able to give is greatly appreciated.