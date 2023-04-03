Blank screen once windows starts to load.

Ok this just happened again. I believe it some windows update causing this. Windows and everything still loads fine since I can hear all the normal windows boot up sounds. I can get into bios fine but once windows trys to load even im recovery mode I just get a blank screen. I get no display on any of my monitors. Only way I can think of fixing it is by reinstalling windows 11. It was a month since it happened last time. Anyone have any idea what update could be causing it? I installed all the latest drivers. This is with a EVGA 3080ti.