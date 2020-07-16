erek
"According to Blackmagic:
“Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K is a revolution in digital film with a 12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor and 14 stops of dynamic range, built into the award winning URSA Mini body. The combination of 80 megapixels per frame, new color science and the flexibility of Blackmagic RAW makes working with 12K a reality. Oversampling from 12K gives you the best 8K and 4K images with the subtle skin tones and extraordinary detail of high end still cameras. You can shoot at 60 fps in 12K, 110 fps in 8K and up to 220 fps in 4K Super 16. URSA Mini Pro 12K features an interchangeable PL mount, as well as built in ND filters, dual CFast and UHS‑II SD card recorders, a SuperSpeed USB‑C expansion port and more. DaVinci Resolve Studio is included for creative control through post from editing to color, VFX and more!”"
https://www.eoshd.com/news/blackmagic-casually-announces-12k-ursa-mini-pro-camera/
