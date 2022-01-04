Blackberry Ends Support for All Legacy Devices Today, January 4th.

I wasn't even aware anyone was still using blackberry devices, but apparently today is the end of the line.When they first hit the market, they were in a league of their own, but today I don't understand why anyone is still holding on to them.I understand the appreciation of physical keyboards, but the only blackberry device I ever had (a Curve) the physical keys were way too small to work with my hands, so I stuck it in my desk drawer at work, and never touched it again. That was in ~2010.Was anyone here still using one up until today?